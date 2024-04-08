Reviews of "Laboratory Validation of a Simplified DNA Extraction Protocol Followed by a Portable qPCR Detection of M. Tuberculosis DNA Suitable for Point of Care Settings"

Description

Tuberculosis, caused by Mycobacterium tuberculosis, is a treatable and curable disease, and yet remains one of the leading causes of death worldwide. Diagnosis is essential to reducing the number of cases and starting treatment, but costly tests and equipments that require complex infrastructure hamper their widespread use as a tool to contain the disease in vulnerable populations as well countries lacking resources. Therefore, it becomes necessary to develop new technological approaches to molecular methods as well as screening tests that can be rapidly conducted among people presenting to a health facility to differentiate those who should have further diagnostic evaluation for TB from those who should undergo further investigation for non-TB diagnoses. The present study aimed to evaluate two experimental DNA extraction methods from clinical samples (FTA card versus sonication) followed by analysis in a portable qPCR instrument (the Q3-plus). The FTA card-based protocol showed 100% sensitivity and specificity, while the sonication protocol showed 80% sensitivity and 89% specificity when compared to the traditional gold standard culture. The portable protocol, comprised by the FTA card method and the portable instrument Q3-Plus, showed sensitivity and specificity of 92% and 61%, respectively, when compared to culture, and 75% and 81%, respectively, when compared to the standard TB case classification. The ROC curve showed an AUC of 0.78 (p<0.001) for the portable protocol and 0.93 (p<0.001) for the GeneXpert MTB/RIF. The limit of detection (LOD) for Mycobacterium tuberculosis (H37Rv strain) detection in spiked samples obtained using the portable protocol (FTA card and Q3-Plus) was 19.3 CFU/mL. As an added benefit, using the FTA card facilitates sample handling, transport, and storage. It is concluded that the use of the FTA card protocol and the Q3-Plus yields similar sensitivity and specificity as the gold standard diagnostic tests and case classification. We suggest that the platform is suitable to use as a point of care tool, assisting in the screening of tuberculosis in hard-to-reach or resource-limited areas.