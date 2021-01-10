Skip to main content
RR\C19RR:C19 Hot Topics: Emerging Variants
Published on Feb 10, 2021

Reviews of "Estimated transmissibility and severity of novel SARS-CoV-2 Variant of Concern 202012/01 in England"

Reviewers: Tomasz Lipniacki, Frederic Grabowski, Marek Kochańczyk (Institute of Fundamental Technological Research) | 📒📒📒◻️◻️ • Seyed Hasnain (Jamia Hamdard) | 📒📒📒◻️◻️

by Tomasz Lipniacki, Frederic Grabowski, Marek Kochańczyk, and Seyed Hasnain
Published on Feb 10, 2021
Reviews of "Estimated transmissibility and severity of novel SARS-CoV-2 Variant of Concern 202012/01 in England"
Estimated transmissibility and severity of novel SARS-CoV-2 Variant of Concern 202012/01 in England
by Nicholas G Davies, Sam Abbott, Rosanna C. Barnard, Christopher I. Jarvis, Adam J. Kucharski, James D Munday, Carl A. B. Pearson, Timothy Russell, Damien Tully, Alex D. Washburne, Tom Wenseleers, Amy Gimma, William Waites, Kerry L. M. Wong, Kevin van Zandvoort, Justin D. Silverman, Rosalind M Eggo, Sebastian Funk, Mark Jit, Katherine E. Atkins, W. John Edmunds
Description

A novel SARS-CoV-2 variant, VOC 202012/01, emerged in southeast England in November 2020 and is rapidly spreading towards fixation. Using a variety of statistical and dynamic modelling approaches, we assessed the relative transmissibility of this novel variant. Depending on the analysis, we estimate that VOC 202012/01 is 43–82% (range of 95% credible intervals 38–106%) more transmissible than preexisting variants of SARS-CoV-2. We did not find clear evidence that VOC 202012/01 results in greater or lesser severity of disease than preexisting variants. Nevertheless, the increase in transmissibility is likely to lead to a large increase in incidence. To assess the potential impact of VOC 202012/01, we fitted a two-strain mathematical model of SARS-CoV-2 transmission to observed COVID-19 hospital admissions, hospital and ICU bed occupancy, and deaths; SARS-CoV-2 PCR prevalence and seroprevalence; and the relative frequency of VOC 202012/01. We find that without stringent control measures, COVID-19 hospitalisations and deaths are projected to reach higher levels in 2021 than were observed in 2020. Control measures of a similar stringency to the national lockdown implemented in England in November 2020 are unlikely to reduce the effective reproduction number Rt to less than 1, unless primary schools, secondary schools, and universities are also closed. We project that large resurgences of the virus are likely to occur following easing of control measures. It may be necessary to greatly accelerate vaccine roll-out to have an appreciable impact in suppressing the resulting disease burden.

Summary of Reviews: This potentially informative study models the spread of 501Y.V1 in England, and suggests more stringent control measures and increased vaccinations are necessary to prevent spread of these variants.

Reviewer 1 (Tomasz Lipniacki, Frederic Grabowski, Marek Kochańczyk) | 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️

Reviewer 2 (Seyed Hasnain) | 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️

RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key

📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading

📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative

📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative

📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable

📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

Review 1: "Estimated transmissibility and severity of novel SARS-CoV-2 Variant of Concern 202012/01 in England"
by Tomasz Lipniacki, Frederic Grabowski, and Marek Kochańczyk
Review 2: "Estimated transmissibility and severity of novel SARS-CoV-2 Variant of Concern 202012/01 in England"
by Seyed Hasnain
