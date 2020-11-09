Review 2: "Development of an automated chemiluminescence assay system for quantitative measurement of multiple anti-SARS-CoV-2 antibodies"

RR:C19 Evidence Scale rating by reviewer:

Strong. The main study claims are very well-justified by the data and analytic methods used. There is little room for doubt that the study produced has very similar results and conclusions as compared with the hypothetical ideal study. The study’s main claims should be considered conclusive and actionable without reservation.

Review:

The authors in this paper developed a new chemiluminescence assay system for quantitative measurement of multiple anti-SARS-CoV-2 antibodies. The developed serological testing exhibited 100% sensitivity and specificity after 13 days from the onset of symptoms. The work is clearly and accurately presented, is well-structured, and well-written. The work used a proper number of healthy donors and good statistics.

The article can be suitable for publication but needs some minor revision:

Since the test is new and developed by the authors, they should insert the accuracy data (within run and between run precision) and, if available, data of linearity.