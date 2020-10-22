Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
RR\C19
Published on Nov 22, 2020DOI

Review 1: "Molecular Docking Studies of Aromatherapy Oils Against SARS-COV-2"

This study employs computational strategies to investigate whether aromatherapy-relevant compounds may be effective in suppressing SARS-CoV-2 infection. While provocative, the data offered does not fully substantiate the claims made.

by Kalirajan Rajagopal
Published onNov 22, 2020
Review 1: "Molecular Docking Studies of Aromatherapy Oils Against SARS-COV-2"
1 of 2
key-enterThis Pub is a Review of
Molecular Docking Studies of Aromatherapy Oils Against SARS-COV-2
Molecular Docking Studies of Aromatherapy Oils Against SARS-COV-2
by De Jesus, Maurice, Gaza, Jokent, Junio, Hiyas A., and Nellas, Ricky
  • Published on Aug 27, 2020
  • chemrxiv.org
Description

Emerging from Wuhan, China in December 2019, the SARS-CoV-2 virus has spread rapidly, prompting an immediate international response to contain the disease. In this paper, the most abundant volatile compounds in household aromatherapy ointments, namely, methyl salicylate, eucalyptol, α-pinene, menthol, camphor, linalool, and trans-pinocarveol were docked to key structures in SARS-CoV-2 invasion: its spike protein, and the human ACE2 and TMPRSS2 proteins. Based on the molecular docking results, the essential oil compounds methyl salicylate, eucalyptol, and α-pinene exhibit favorable binding to ACE2 and spike proteins. These compounds may be considered for clinical investigation.

RR:C19 Evidence Scale rating by reviewer:

  • Potentially informative. The main claims made are not strongly justified by the methods and data, but may yield some insight. The results and conclusions of the study may resemble those from the hypothetical ideal study, but there is substantial room for doubt. Decision-makers should consider this evidence only with a thorough understanding of its weaknesses, alongside other evidence and theory. Decision-makers should not consider this actionable, unless the weaknesses are clearly understood and there is other theory and evidence to further support it.

***************************************

Review:

1. The Authors used the .pdb such as 2AJF, 3SCI and 6ACK which are obtained in the year 2005, 2002, and 2018 respectively. But SARS CoV-2 was identified only in the end of the year 2019. How are the above proteins responsible for SARS CoV-2?
2. In page no.4, Section C, the authors state that “Each of the seven aromatherapy compounds were docked to the nine prepared receptors using AutoDock Vina.” What are the nine receptors? Explain.
3. Why did you compare with camostat for docking study and compare with Remdesivir for ADME studies. Why did you not use the same standard?
4. When compared with camostat, you did not list any significant docking score. What is the significance for this study?
5. The references are not given in the uniform style. Rewrite the references in the same format as per journal’s requirement.

Connections
1 of 2
Another Supplement to Reviews of "Molecular Docking Studies of Aromatherapy Oils Against SARS-COV-2"
Review 3: "Molecular Docking Studies of Aromatherapy Oils Against SARS-COV-2"
Review 3: "Molecular Docking Studies of Aromatherapy Oils Against SARS-COV-2"
by Arun Sharma
  • Published on Nov 23, 2020
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Description

This study employs computational strategies to investigate whether aromatherapy-relevant compounds may be effective in suppressing SARS-CoV-2 infection. While provocative, the data offered does not fully substantiate the claims made.

Another Supplement to Reviews of "Molecular Docking Studies of Aromatherapy Oils Against SARS-COV-2"
Review 2: "Molecular Docking Studies of Aromatherapy Oils Against SARS-COV-2"
Review 2: "Molecular Docking Studies of Aromatherapy Oils Against SARS-COV-2"
by Umakanta Tripathy, Janmejaya Rout, and Anand Kant Das
  • Published on Nov 22, 2020
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Description

This study employs computational strategies to investigate whether aromatherapy-relevant compounds may be effective in suppressing SARS-CoV-2 infection. While provocative, the data offered does not fully substantiate the claims made.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
2
?
Login to discuss
?
Drew Binsky:

Using proteins from autistic test different viruses or organisms may not be suitable for drawing conclusions specifically about SARS-CoV-2.

?
jannick noah:

Recent studies have investigated the potential of aromatherapy oils to combat SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. These studies have used computational strategies, such as molecular docking, to investigate the efficacy of aromatherapy oils against SARS-CoV-2. The results of these studies have shown that some essential oil compounds, such as methyl salicylate, eucalyptol, and α-pinene, exhibit favorable binding to ACE2 and spike proteins, which are important targets for SARS-CoV-2 infection. While these findings are promising, further research is needed to determine the effectiveness of aromatherapy oils in treating or preventing COVID-19.

You can get cheap d4 gold if you like playing Diablo 4 at this time.

Rapid Reviews Infectious Diseases
Rapid Reviews Infectious Diseases
Published with