Review 1: "Day 3 Parasitemia and Plasmodium Falciparum Kelch 13 Mutations among Uncomplicated Malaria Patients Treated with Artemether-lumefantrine in Adjumani District, Uganda"

RR:C19 Evidence Scale rating by reviewer:

Strong. The main study claims are very well-justified by the data and analytic methods used. There is little room for doubt that the study produced has very similar results and conclusions as compared with the hypothetical ideal study. The study’s main claims should be considered conclusive and actionable without reservation.

Review: The study by Angwe et al. examined the status of the kelch13 artemisinin-resistance gene in Plasmodium-infected patient samples collected over a two-month period in northwest Uganda. Patients were treated with the first-line treatment of artemether-lumefantrine, and samples collected on day 0 prior to treatment and day 3. Notably, the authors identified a relatively high proportion of day 3-positive samples, and further go on to document several kelch13 mutations in a subset of these sample, of which C469Y was the most prevalent. This latter observation is consistent with other reports of the relatively high prevalence of this SNP in the region. Collectively the study serves to further highlight the potential risk of reduced efficacy of ACTs in Africa, and the potential of known and novel mutations in kelch13 to mediate this.

The authors may want to consider clarifying their text to address these minor points below: