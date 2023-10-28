Review 2: "Restriction of Arginine Induces Antibiotic Tolerance in Staphylococcus Aureus"

RR:C19 Evidence Scale rating by reviewer:

Strong. The main study claims are very well-justified by the data and analytic methods used. There is little room for doubt that the study produced has very similar results and conclusions as compared with the hypothetical ideal study. The study’s main claims should be considered conclusive and actionable without reservation.

Review:

Staphylococcus arginine auxotrophy promotes broad antibiotic tolerance via inhibition of protein biosynthesis under conditions where arginine is limiting. Intriguingly, this results in a double-edged sword where the inability to synthesize arginine is associated with reduced colonization, yet increased tolerance in a skin infection model.

The manuscript by Freiberg et al reports a series of experiments that aim to assess genetic determinants of antibiotic tolerance in Staphylococcus aureus, an important pathogen in which antibiotic treatment failure due to development of antibiotic tolerance is a critical threat. The authors discover that multidrug tolerance depends on arginine homeostasis. When S. aureus is subjected to starvation for essential amino acids (most prominently arginine), tolerance is induced through reduction in protein biogenesis. This was observed both in vitro and in vivo in a mouse model for S. aureus skin infection.

The study is well-designed and exhibits a logical flow. The experiments are well-controlled and the conclusions supported by data. In particular, the chemical genetics data are very elegant and convincing: The authors show that arginine depletion increases tolerance, which can be reversed by the addition of citrulline (which can be converted to arginine by S. aureus), but only in the presence of the enzyme catalyzing this conversion, argH. It is not entirely clear, however, why arginine takes a special place. The data in Fig. 2 C show that other essential amino acids (E, H and W) are also depleted from biofilms; however, this is not discussed in the manuscript.

While the findings are not entirely novel (both inhibition of protein synthesis in general, and the contribution of arginine in particular have been noted before), this study none the less opens up intriguing possibilities for future therapy.