Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Public HealthRR\C19
Published on Mar 31, 2021DOI

Reviews of "Scent dog identification of SARS-CoV-2 infections, similar across different body fluids"

Reviewers: Albertini Mariangela, Patrizia Piotti (University of Milan) | 📒📒📒◻️◻️ • Catherine Reeve (Queen's University Belfast) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

by Albertini Mariangela, Patrizia Piotti, and Catherine Reeve
Published onMar 31, 2021
Reviews of "Scent dog identification of SARS-CoV-2 infections, similar across different body fluids"
key-enterThis Pub is a Review of
Scent dog identification of SARS-CoV-2 infections, similar across different body fluids
by Paula Jendrny, Friederike Twele, Sebastian Meller, Claudia Schulz, Maren von Köckritz-Blickwede, Ab Osterhaus, Hans Ebbers, Janek Ebbers, Veronika Pilchová, Isabell Pink, Tobias Welte, Michael Peter Manns, Anahita Fathi, Marylyn Martina Addo, Christiane Ernst, Wencke Schäfer, Michael Engels, Anja Petrov, Katharina Marquart, Ulrich Schotte, Esther Schalke, and Holger Andreas Volk
  • dx.doi.org
Description

ABSTRACTBackgroundThe main strategy to contain the current SARS-CoV-2 pandemic remains to implement a comprehensive testing, tracing and quarantining strategy until vaccination of the population is adequate.MethodsTen dogs were trained to detect SARS-CoV-2 infections in beta-propiolactone inactivated saliva samples. The subsequent cognitive transfer performance for the recognition of non-inactivated samples were tested on saliva, urine, and sweat in a randomised, double-blind controlled study.ResultsDogs were tested on a total of 5242 randomised sample presentations. Dogs detected non-inactivated saliva samples with a diagnostic sensitivity of 84% and specificity of 95%. In a subsequent experiment to compare the scent recognition between the three non-inactivated body fluids, diagnostic sensitivity and specificity were 95% and 98% for urine, 91% and 94% for sweat, 82%, and 96% for saliva respectively.ConclusionsThe scent cognitive transfer performance between inactivated and non-inactivated samples as well as between different sample materials indicates that global, specific SARS-CoV-2-associated volatile compounds are released across different body secretions, independently from the patient’s symptoms.FundingThe project was funded as a special research project of the German Armed Forces. The funding source DZIF-Fasttrack 1.921 provided us with means for biosampling.

To read the original manuscript, click the link above.

Summary of Reviews: Reviewers find great potential in this preprint on the use of scent dogs to identify SARS-CoV2 infections, however they raise a number of concerns about the clarity and conditions of the experimental methods used.

Reviewer 1 (Albertini Mariangela, Patrizia Piotti) | 📒📒📒◻️◻️

Reviewer 2 (Catherine Reeve) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key

📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading

📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative

📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative

📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable

📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

To read the reviews, click the links below.

Connections
1 of 2
A Supplement to this Pub
Review 1: "Scent dog identification of SARS-CoV-2 infections, similar across different body fluids"
Review 1: "Scent dog identification of SARS-CoV-2 infections, similar across different body fluids"
by Albertini Mariangela and Patrizia Piotti
  • Published on Mar 31, 2021
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Description

Reviewers find great potential in this preprint on the use of scent dogs to identify SARS-CoV2 infections, however they raise a number of concerns about the clarity and conditions of the experimental methods used.

A Supplement to this Pub
Review 2: "Scent dog identification of SARS-CoV-2 infections, similar across different body fluids"
Review 2: "Scent dog identification of SARS-CoV-2 infections, similar across different body fluids"
by Catherine Reeve
  • Published on Apr 09, 2021
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Description

Reviewers find great potential in this preprint on the use of scent dogs to identify SARS-CoV2 infections, however they raise a number of concerns about the clarity and conditions of the experimental methods used.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
1
?
Login to discuss
?
willd Robrt:

Overall, Adam tools smart is an incredibly powerful and comprehensive platform that can help businesses of all sizes operate more efficiently, engage customers more effectively, and increase their revenues. Whether you are a small startup or a large enterprise, Adam tools smart has everything you need to succeed in the digital age. https://adamtoolsmart.com/best-fuel-transfer-pump/


Rapid Reviews Infectious Diseases
Rapid Reviews Infectious Diseases
Published with