Public Health
Reviews of "A Peer-Educator Driven Approach for Sampling Populations at Increased Mpox Risk in the Democratic Republic of the Congo: Implications for Surveillance and Response"

Reviewers: B Grinsztejn, C Coutinho, D Castanheira (Instituto Nacional de Infectologia Evandro Chagas-Fiocruz) | 📗📗📗📗◻️ • D Des Jarlais (UC Berkeley) | 📘📘📘📘📘

by Beatriz Grinsztejn, Carolina Coutinho, Debora Castanheira, and Don Des Jarlais
key-enterThis Pub is a Review of
by Sydney Merritt, Megan Halbrook, Yvon Anta, Patrick K. Mukadi, Emmanuel Hasivirwe Vakaniaki, Tavia Bodisa-Matamu, Lygie Lunyanga, Cris Kacita, Jean Paul Kompany, Jean-Claude Makangara-Cigolo, Michel Kenye, Sifa Kavira, Thierry Kalonji, Sylvie Linsuke, Emile Malembi, Daniel Mukadi-Bamuleka, Liliane Sabi, Candice Lemaille, Inaka Marie, Nicola Low, Lisa E. Hensley, Nicole A. Hoff, Robert Shongo, Jason Kindrachuk, Anne W. Rimoin, and Placide Mbala-Kingebeni
  Published on Oct 04, 2024
Description

ABSTRACT The epidemiological risk factors associated with mpox acquisition and severity in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) are changing. We assessed perceived mpox risk, and behavioral, clinical and sexual histories among key populations at risk of acquisition through sexual contact. Here, we describe a sampling strategy to enroll participants considered to be at increased risk for mpox infection - men who have sex with men (MSM) and sex workers (SW) - in three urban centers in the DRC. Through the combined approach of time-location sampling with peer educators and respondent-driven sampling, a mixed cohort of 2826 individuals including self-identified MSM (n = 850), SW (n = 815), both MSM and SW (n = 118) and non-MSM, non-SW individuals (n = 1043) was enrolled in Kinshasa, Kinshasa province, Kenge, Kwango province, and Goma, North Kivu province, from March-August 2024. Of these, over 90% were reached through peer educators. The odds of sampling SW individuals were higher at bars/clubs than traditional health facilities. Conversely, the odds of enrolling MSM were highest at selected health facilities. Modifications to the sampling approach were introduced in Kenge and Goma, but these did not affect the enrollment of MSM or SW participants. Ultimately, the selection of, and collaboration with, well-integrated peer educators was the most important facet of this sampling strategy. As the definitions of at-risk populations continue to change for mpox, we demonstrate a functional approach to quickly surveying otherwise hard-to-reach groups for both public health surveillance activities and response.

Summary of Reviews: This study has been well-received for offering different approaches to recruit individuals at high risk for mpox in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, highlighting the dominant role of peer educators. While the findings underscore the effectiveness of peer-led recruitment, the study leaves key questions unanswered regarding variability in recruitment outcomes among peer educators and across cities. Insights into these patterns could help identify potential biases in this sampling approach.

Reviewer 1 (Beatriz G… & Carolina C… & Debora C…) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

Reviewer 2 (Don D…) | 📘📘📘📘📘

RR\ID Strength of Evidence Scale Key

📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading

📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative

📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative

📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable

📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

Review 1: "A Peer-Educator Driven Approach for Sampling Populations at Increased Mpox Risk in the Democratic Republic of the Congo: Implications for Surveillance and Response"
Review 1: "A Peer-Educator Driven Approach for Sampling Populations at Increased Mpox Risk in the Democratic Republic of the Congo: Implications for Surveillance and Response"
by Beatriz Grinsztejn, Carolina Coutinho, and Debora Castanheira
Description

This study has been well-received for offering different approaches to recruit individuals at high risk for mpox in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, highlighting the dominant role of peer educators.

Review 2: "A Peer-Educator Driven Approach for Sampling Populations at Increased Mpox Risk in the Democratic Republic of the Congo: Implications for Surveillance and Response"
Review 2: "A Peer-Educator Driven Approach for Sampling Populations at Increased Mpox Risk in the Democratic Republic of the Congo: Implications for Surveillance and Response"
by Don Des Jarlais
Description

This study has been well-received for offering different approaches to recruit individuals at high risk for mpox in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, highlighting the dominant role of peer educators.

