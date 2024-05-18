Review 2: "Functional Genomics Screens Reveal a Role for TBC1D24 and SV2B in Antibody-dependent Enhancement of Dengue Virus Infection"

RR:C19 Evidence Scale rating by reviewer:

Potentially informative. The main claims made are not strongly justified by the methods and data, but may yield some insight. The results and conclusions of the study may resemble those from the hypothetical ideal study, but there is substantial room for doubt. Decision-makers should consider this evidence only with a thorough understanding of its weaknesses, alongside other evidence and theory. Decision-makers should not consider this actionable, unless the weaknesses are clearly understood and there is other theory and evidence to further support it.

***************************************

Review: This is an interesting paper that looks to identify host factors responsible for DENV ADE, beyond the FcgR. The authors utilise K562 cell line, whose infection with DENV is enhanced in the presence of antibody, and a CRISPR and secondary targeted screen to select for non-infected cells following gene KO. The screen identifies several genes, and the authors select two genes, TBC1D24 and SV2B for further study. The authors show that KO of these genes reduced DENV-ADE and that this is reversed by adding back TBC1D24 or SV2B. The outcomes are suggestive for a role of TBC1D24 and SV2B in DENV infection, the binding analysis suggests that this is at the binding and entry stage, and the conclusions are largely substantiated. The conclusion, however, would be more compelling if impact of the actual KO was shown, if the supplementary data was available for viewing, and if some primary data visualising the infected cells was shown to support changes in % infection. Specific comments that would strengthen the substantiation of the conclusions are expanded on below

Major:

The initial ADE for the CRISPR screen is not well designed. mouse IgG antibody is used by the authors to complex with DENV. However, mouse IgG reportedly binds poorly to human FcgR (DOI: 10.1016/j.molimm.2020.08.015), so the infection would be expected to not be very efficient. Given the selection is a negative ‘survive’ infection, it is hard to know how many of the resultant hits reflect cells that missed getting infection, due to low efficiency or due to the KO phenotype. Some indication of the % infection in these screens with WT cells would be useful to add to strengthen confidence in this data.

The supplementary files were not available for review. Thus, it was not possible to review evidence of KO cells, and evidence of dose response to ADE KO. It would be useful to critique what fold increase is afforded by ADE of infection. Additionally, it would be useful to have data validating that these KO clones still have comparable growth characteristics, and that the reduced infection is not associated with a lower rate of cell growth.

Discussion – is focused on neuronal proteins, and the results suggest several neuronal proteins were identified in the screen. I am not sure about the biological relevance of this?

Fig 1 – selected genes were identified based on ranking, and comparison to MAGeCK score cut off for known DENV targets? Not sure how these are determined to be significantly different, or of the rigour around this analysis – eg. values for n for sequencing – I assume it is just one DENV and one DENV-ADE? Is there also a comparator for uninfected cells (relates to the first comment about % infection).

siRNA knockdown in primary mphage +/- ADE would be informative. The authors state that these experiments were not able to be done with CRISPR KO and also not able to demonstrate WB KO of protein. I feel this is a drawback – perhaps siRNA knockdown in mphage could be undertaken, some support for impact on the gene of interest (RT-PCR data? Immunostaining in situ? Functional change in endocytic pathway?