Review 1: "Less severe course of COVID-19 is associated with elevated levels of antibodies against seasonal human coronaviruses OC43 and HKU1 (HCoV OC43, HCoV HKU1"

The main claims made are not strongly justified by the methods and data but may yield some insight. The results and conclusions of the study may resemble those from the hypothetical ideal study, but there is substantial room for doubt.

The authors address an intriguing question: the possibility that previous exposure to seasonal coronavirus confers some protection against SARS-Cov2. This idea has been discussed in the literature and although it deserves some attention, it is still a controversial one. Antibody cross-reactivity does not guarantee neutralization activity. Antibodies isolated from a SARS patient showing high cross-reactivity with SAR-Cov2 RBD do not neutralize it.

Unfortunately, in this study, the main piece of information is derived from comparisons of ordinal data that are inheritably prone to subjective interpretation. It is also unclear if the significant statistical differences in antibody levels found between non-critical and critical patients in figure 1 refer to strong intensity bands, above the cutoff band, or to both together. These differences are not supported by their subsequent quantitative analysis based on image analysis of the same immunostrips. Although the study deserves some merit, it is far from conclusive: the data do not support the hypothesis and the utilized methodology is unreliable.