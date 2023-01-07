Skip to main content
Public Health
Published on Jan 07, 2023DOI

Reviews of "Covid-19 Spillover Effects onto General Vaccine Attitudes"

Reviewers: D Stecula (Colorado State University) | 📘📘📘📘📘

by Dominik Stecuła
Published onJan 07, 2023
Reviews of "Covid-19 Spillover Effects onto General Vaccine Attitudes"
key-enterThis Pub is a Review of
Covid-19 Spillover Effects onto General Vaccine Attitudes
by Kristin Lunz Trujillo, Jon Green, Alauna Safarpour, David Lazer, Jennifer Lin, and Matthew Motta
  • dx.doi.org
Description

Even amid the unprecedented public health challenges attributable to the COVID-19 pandemic, opposition to vaccinating against the novel coronavirus has been both prevalent and politically contentious in American public life. In this paper, we theorize that attitudes toward COVID-19 vaccination might "spill over" to shape attitudes toward “post-pandemic” vaccination programs and policy mandates for years to come. Drawing from a large, original panel study of American adults conducted during the pandemic, a novel survey experiment and two observational surveys, we find this to be the case. Specifically, we observe evidence of spillover onto general vaccine skepticism, flu shot intention, and attitudes toward hypothetical vaccines (i.e., vaccines in development), which do not have pre-existing attitudinal connotations. Attitudes toward childhood vaccines - a well-known and established set of vaccines - see less consistent spillover effects. Further, these spillover effects vary by partisanship and COVID-19 vaccination status, with the political left and those who received two or more COVID-19 vaccine doses becoming more pro-vaccine, while the political right and the unvaccinated have become more anti-vaccine. Taken together, these results point to the salience and politicization of the COVID-19 vaccine impacting non-COVID vaccine attitudes. We end by discussing the implications of this study for effective health messaging.

To read the original manuscript, click the link above.

Reviewer 1 (Dominik S) | 📘📘📘📘📘

RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key

📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading

📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative

📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative

📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable

📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

Connections
1 of 1
A Supplement to this Pub
Review 1: "Covid-19 Spillover Effects onto General Vaccine Attitudes"
Review 1: "Covid-19 Spillover Effects onto General Vaccine Attitudes"
by Dominik Stecuła
  • Published on Jan 07, 2023
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
