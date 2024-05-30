Review of "Characteristics and Functions of Infection-Enhancing Antibodies to the N-Terminal Domain of SARS-CoV-2"

To read the original manuscript, click the link above.

Summary of Reviews: This study analyzed antibodies from COVID-19 convalescent patients and found that some enhanced infection in a specific pseudovirus assay, with most targeting the NTD of the spike protein. These antibodies were present in both mild and severe cases and persisted for at least 5 months. However, this enhancement was not observed in all cell types. The reviewer suggests further analysis of the diversity of these antibodies and validate the sequencing methods used in the study.

Reviewer 1 (Daron S…)

RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key 📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading 📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative 📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable 📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

