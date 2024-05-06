Review 1: "Development of a Simple and Highly Sensitive Virion Concentration Method to Detect SARS-CoV-2 in Saliva"

RR:C19 Evidence Scale rating by reviewer:

Potentially informative. The main claims made are not strongly justified by the methods and data, but may yield some insight. The results and conclusions of the study may resemble those from the hypothetical ideal study, but there is substantial room for doubt. Decision-makers should consider this evidence only with a thorough understanding of its weaknesses, alongside other evidence and theory. Decision-makers should not consider this actionable, unless the weaknesses are clearly understood and there is other theory and evidence to further support it.

***************************************

Review: The paper is well written and appears to be reproducable in other labs. It is mainly a technique paper. By starting with a larger sample (rather large by the way and practicality of using 12ml of saliva sample can be questioned), and adding additional preconcentration steps, the authors claim that the LOD can be improved by 100 times. The hypothesis makes sense - if you start with larger sample and indeed preconcencrate more, clearly enough viruses can be retained in the final samples. The data appears to be reliable. As a technqiue paper this a small, solid, and perhaps useful addition to the literature. As noted above the use of a 12ml of saliva is not trivial and cannot be provided by all patients and specially children or the elderly. So this is clearly only viable as a technique for control measurements where large amount of saliva is available.

References that could be added: