Reviews of "Anti-SARS-CoV-2 IgG from severely ill COVID-19 patients promotes macrophage hyper-inflammatory responses"

Summary of Reviews: This study introduces a novel therapeutic approach to treating COVID-19. Study motivates further investigation of whether selectively inhibiting FcR receptor driven inflammation could result in more targeted and effective COVID-19 interventions.

Reviewer 1 (Sarah Stanley, Scott Biering) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

Reviewer 2 (Saumendra N. Sarkar) | 📗📗📗📗 ◻️

RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key 📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading 📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative 📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable 📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

