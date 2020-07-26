Skip to main content
Biological and Chemical SciencesRR\C19
Published on Aug 26, 2020DOI

Reviews of "Anti-SARS-CoV-2 IgG from severely ill COVID-19 patients promotes macrophage hyper-inflammatory responses"

Reviewers: Sarah Stanley, Scott Biering (UC Berkeley) | 📗📗📗📗 ◻️ • Saumendra N. Sarkar (University of Pittsburgh) | 📗📗📗📗 ◻️

by Sarah Stanley, Scott Biering, and Saumendra N. Sarkar
Published onAug 26, 2020
This Pub is a Review of
by Willianne Hoepel, Hung-Jen Chen, Sona Allahverdiyeva, Xue Manz, Jurjan Aman, Amsterdam UMC COVID-19 Biobank, Peter Bonta, Philip Brouwer, Steven de Taeye, Tom Caniels, Karlijn van der Straten, Korneliusz Golebski, Guillermo Griffith, René Jonkers, Mads Larsen, Federica Linty, Annette Neele, Jan Nouta, Frank van Baarle, Cornelis van Drunen, Alexander Vlaar, Godelieve de Bree, Rogier Sanders, Lisa Willemsen, Manfred Wuhrer, Harm Jan Bogaard, Marit van Gils, Gestur Vidarsson, Menno de Winther, and Jeroen den Dunnen
Published on Jul 13, 2020
  • Published on Jul 13, 2020
  • www.biorxiv.org
Abstract For yet unknown reasons, severely ill COVID-19 patients often become critically ill around the time of activation of adaptive immunity. Here, we show that anti-Spike IgG from serum of severely ill COVID-19 patients induces a hyper-inflammatory response by human macrophages, which subsequently breaks pulmonary endothelial barrier integrity and induces microvascular thrombosis. The excessive inflammatory capacity of this anti-Spike IgG is related to glycosylation changes in the IgG Fc tail. Moreover, the hyper-inflammatory response induced by anti-Spike IgG can be specifically counteracted in vitro by use of the active component of fostamatinib, an FDA- and EMA-approved therapeutic small molecule inhibitor of Syk.One sentence summary Anti-Spike IgG promotes hyper-inflammation.

To read the original manuscript, click the link above.

Summary of Reviews: This study introduces a novel therapeutic approach to treating COVID-19. Study motivates further investigation of whether selectively inhibiting FcR receptor driven inflammation could result in more targeted and effective COVID-19 interventions.

Reviewer 1 (Sarah Stanley, Scott Biering) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

Reviewer 2 (Saumendra N. Sarkar) | 📗📗📗📗 ◻️

RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key

📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading

📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative

📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative

📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable

📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

Review 1:
by Sarah Stanley and Scott Biering
  • Published on Aug 26, 2020
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
This study introduces a novel therapeutic approach to treating COVID-19. Study motivates further investigation of whether selectively inhibiting FcR receptor driven inflammation could result in more targeted and effective COVID-19 interventions.

Review 2:
by Saumendra N. Sarkar
  • Published on Aug 26, 2020
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
This study introduces a novel therapeutic approach to treating COVID-19. Study motivates further investigation of whether selectively inhibiting FcR receptor driven inflammation could result in more targeted and effective COVID-19 interventions.

