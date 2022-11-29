Review 1: "Monkeypox Outbreak in the Netherlands in 2022: Public Health Response, Epidemiological and Clinical Characteristics of the First 1000 Cases and Protection of the First-Generation Smallpox Vaccine"

RR:C19 Evidence Scale rating by reviewer:

Reliable. The main study claims are generally justified by its methods and data. The results and conclusions are likely to be similar to the hypothetical ideal study. There are some minor caveats or limitations, but they would/do not change the major claims of the study. The study provides sufficient strength of evidence on its own that its main claims should be considered actionable, with some room for future revision.

***************************************

Review: The claims in this preprint are generally supported by the data and methods used. Decision-makers should consider the claim in this study actionable with limitations.

Summary and Strengths: The present work describes the public health response, epidemiological and clinical characteristics of the first 1000 cases of monkeypox (MPX) in the Netherlands and the vaccine effectiveness of the firstgeneration smallpox vaccine against severe MPX. Overall, the method and analysis procedures are appropriate. The findings suggest sustained local transmission through sexual contact, having comorbidities and participating in ≥3 different sexual activities in the 21 days prior to symptom onset were associated with severe MPX. The first-generation smallpox vaccine provided moderate level of protection against severe MPX. The findings from this study are valuable in terms of better understanding the MPX outbreak and the factors associated with severe MPX. The estimated vaccine effectiveness of the first-generation smallpox vaccine in real-life settings adds to the limited knowledge we currently have in this regard, and are valuable. The manuscript cites current literature and discusses the limitations. It is well-structured and well-written.

Limitations: The vaccine effectiveness analysis was conducted with self-reported vaccination status, and has the potential for misclassification. This study did not evaluate the vaccine effectiveness of the third-generation smallpox vaccine Imvanex®, which would be very useful in to inform public health vaccination strategies not only in the Netherlands but also in other jurisdictions that have administered Imvanex®.