Medical SciencesRR\C19
Published on May 04, 2022DOI

Review of "Cognitive deficits in people who have recovered from COVID-19 relative to controls: An N=84,285 online study"

Reviewer: Lisbeth Evered (Weill Cornell Medicine) | 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️

by Lisbeth Evered
Published onMay 04, 2022
Review of "Cognitive deficits in people who have recovered from COVID-19 relative to controls: An N=84,285 online study"
Cognitive deficits in people who have recovered from COVID-19 relative to controls: An N=84,285 online study
by Adam Hampshire, William Trender, Samuel R Chamberlain, Amy Jolly, Jon E. Grant, Fiona Patrick, Ndaba Mazibuko, Steve Williams, Joseph M Barnby, Peter Hellyer, and Mitul A Mehta
Description

AbstractCase studies have revealed neurological problems in severely affected COVID-19 patients. However, there is little information regarding the nature and broader prevalence of cognitive problems post-infection or across the full spread of severity. We analysed cognitive test data from 84,285 Great British Intelligence Test participants who completed a questionnaire regarding suspected and biologically confirmed COVID-19 infection. People who had recovered, including those no longer reporting symptoms, exhibited significant cognitive deficits when controlling for age, gender, education level, income, racial-ethnic group and pre-existing medical disorders. They were of substantial effect size for people who had been hospitalised, but also for mild but biologically confirmed cases who reported no breathing difficulty. Finer grained analyses of performance support the hypothesis that COVID-19 has a multi-system impact on human cognition.Significance statementThere is evidence that COVID-19 may cause long term health changes past acute symptoms, termed ‘long COVID’. Our analyses of detailed cognitive assessment and questionnaire data from tens thousands of datasets, collected in collaboration with BBC2 Horizon, align with the view that there are chronic cognitive consequences of having COVID-19. Individuals who recovered from suspected or confirmed COVID-19 perform worse on cognitive tests in multiple domains than would be expected given their detailed age and demographic profiles. This deficit scales with symptom severity and is evident amongst those without hospital treatment. These results should act as a clarion call for more detailed research investigating the basis of cognitive deficits in people who have survived SARS-COV-2 infection.

Reviewer 1 (Lisbeth Evered) | 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️

RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key

📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading

📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative

📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative

📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable

📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
