Review 1: "Therapeutic DNA Vaccine Targeting Mycobacterium Tuberculosis Persisters Shortens Curative Tuberculosis Treatment"

Description
Abstract Mycobacterium tuberculosis (Mtb) is one of the leading infectious causes of death worldwide. There is no available licensed therapeutic vaccine that shortens active tuberculosis (TB) disease drug treatment and prevents relapse, despite the World Health Organization’s calls. Here, we show that an intranasal DNA vaccine containing a fusion of the stringent response relMtb gene with the gene encoding the immature dendritic cell-targeting chemokine, MIP-3α/CCL20, shortens the duration of curative TB treatment in immunocompetent mice. Compared to the first-line regimen for drug-susceptible TB alone, our novel adjunctive vaccine induced greater RelMtb-specific T-cell responses associated with optimal TB control in spleen, blood, lungs, mediastinal lymph nodes, and bronchoalveolar lavage (BAL) fluid. These responses were sustained, if not augmented, over time. It also triggered more effective dendritic cell recruitment, activation, and colocalization with T cells, implying enhanced crosstalk between innate and adaptive immunity. Moreover, it potentiated a 6-month TB drug-resistant regimen, rendering it effective across treatment regimens, and also showed promising results in CD4+ knockout mice, perhaps due to enhanced Rel-specific CD8+ T-cell responses. Notably, our novel fusion vaccine was also immunogenic in nonhuman primates, the gold standard animal model for TB vaccine studies, eliciting antigen-specific T-cell responses in blood and BAL fluid analogous to those observed in protected mice. Our findings have critical implications for therapeutic TB vaccine clinical development in immunocompetent and immunocompromised populations and may serve as a model for defining immunological correlates of therapeutic vaccine-induced protection.One sentence summary A TB vaccine shortens curative drug treatment in mice by eliciting strong TB-protective immune responses and induces similar responses in macaques.