Review 1: "mRNA vaccine-elicited antibodies to SARS-CoV-2 and circulating variants"

RR:C19 Evidence Scale rating by reviewer:

Strong. The main study claims are very well-justified by the data and analytic methods used. There is little room for doubt that the study produced has very similar results and conclusions as compared with the hypothetical ideal study. The study’s main claims should be considered conclusive and actionable without reservation.

***************************************

Review:

The manuscript by Wang et al describes a number of experiments that provide an early view of how the emerging SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern may affect the neutralizing potency of vaccines and monoclonal antibodies. Briefly, they take sera from 20 people vaccinated with Moderna or Pfizer vaccines and they show that both induce antibodies that are equivalent to those found in convalescents 1.3 months after infections. Then they tested the sera pseudotypes containing the major mutations present in the variants of concern and found that mutations K417N, E484K, and N501Y affect the recognition by most of the sera.

Similarly, observations are found using a panel of monoclonal antibodies. Interestingly, the monoclonal antibodies have the same mutations when incubated in vitro with replicating pseudoviruses.

I find the study well done, very timely, and consistent with the information coming from other groups.

The data can inform policymakers on how to manage the COVID-19 pandemic and the design of vaccines and monoclonal antibodies to control emerging variants