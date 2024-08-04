Skip to main content
Public Health
Published on Sep 04, 2024

Review of "Rationally Designed Multimeric Nanovaccines using Icosahedral DNA Origami for Molecularly Controlled Display of SARS-CoV-2 Receptor Binding Domain"

Reviewers: M D'Souza & S Vijayanand (Mercer University) | 📘📘📘📘📘

by Martin D'Souza and Sharon Vijayanand
Published onSep 04, 2024

Rationally designed multimeric nanovaccines using icosahedral DNA origami for molecularly controlled display of SARS-CoV-2 receptor binding domain
by Qingqing Feng, Keman Cheng, Lizhuo Zhang, Xiaoyu Gao, Jie Liang, Guangna Liu, Nana Ma, Chen Xu, Ming Tang, Liting Chen, Xinwei Wang, Xuehui Ma, Jiajia Zou, Quanwei Shi, Pei Du, Qihui Wang, Guangjun Nie, and Xiao Zhao
  • Published on Aug 24, 2023
  • www.biorxiv.org
Description

Abstract Multivalent antigen display on nanoparticles can enhance the immunogenicity of nanovaccines targeting viral moieties, such as the receptor binding domain (RBD) of SARS-CoV-2. However, particle morphology and size of current nanovaccines are significantly different from those of SARS-CoV-2. Additionally, surface antigen patterns are not controllable to enable the optimization of B cell activation. Herein, we employed an icosahedral DNA origami (ICO) as a display particle for SARS-CoV-2 RBD nanovaccines. The morphology and diameter of the particles were close to those of the virus (91 ± 11 nm). The surface addressability of the DNA origami permitted facile modification of the ICO surface with numerous RBD antigen clusters (ICO-RBD) to form various antigen patterns. Using an in vitro screening system, we demonstrate that the antigen spacing, antigen copies within clusters and cluster number parameters of the surface antigen pattern all impact the ability of the nanovaccines to activate B cells. Importantly, the optimized ICO-RBD nanovaccines evoked stronger and more enduring humoral and T cell immune responses in mouse models compared to soluble RBD antigens. Our vaccines activated similar humoral immunity and slightly stronger cellular immunity compared to mRNA vaccines. These results provide reference principles for the rational design of nanovaccines and exemplify the utility of DNA origami as a display platform for vaccines against infectious disease.

Summary of Reviews: This study describes how Feng and collaborators designed a nanovaccine for SARS-CoV-2 using DNA origami to mimic the virus's structure and precisely display its receptor-binding domain. This optimized design induced a robust immune response in mice, comparable to mRNA vaccines, highlighting the potential of DNA origami for vaccine development.

Reviewer 1 (Martin D… & Sharon V…) | 📘📘📘📘📘

A Supplement to this Pub
Review 1: "Rationally Designed Multimeric Nanovaccines using Icosahedral DNA Origami for Molecularly Controlled Display of SARS-CoV-2 Receptor Binding Domain"
This study describes how Feng and collaborators designed a nanovaccine for SARS-CoV-2 using DNA origami to mimic the virus's structure and precisely display its receptor-binding domain.

