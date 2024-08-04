Review of "Rationally Designed Multimeric Nanovaccines using Icosahedral DNA Origami for Molecularly Controlled Display of SARS-CoV-2 Receptor Binding Domain"

Description

Abstract Multivalent antigen display on nanoparticles can enhance the immunogenicity of nanovaccines targeting viral moieties, such as the receptor binding domain (RBD) of SARS-CoV-2. However, particle morphology and size of current nanovaccines are significantly different from those of SARS-CoV-2. Additionally, surface antigen patterns are not controllable to enable the optimization of B cell activation. Herein, we employed an icosahedral DNA origami (ICO) as a display particle for SARS-CoV-2 RBD nanovaccines. The morphology and diameter of the particles were close to those of the virus (91 ± 11 nm). The surface addressability of the DNA origami permitted facile modification of the ICO surface with numerous RBD antigen clusters (ICO-RBD) to form various antigen patterns. Using an in vitro screening system, we demonstrate that the antigen spacing, antigen copies within clusters and cluster number parameters of the surface antigen pattern all impact the ability of the nanovaccines to activate B cells. Importantly, the optimized ICO-RBD nanovaccines evoked stronger and more enduring humoral and T cell immune responses in mouse models compared to soluble RBD antigens. Our vaccines activated similar humoral immunity and slightly stronger cellular immunity compared to mRNA vaccines. These results provide reference principles for the rational design of nanovaccines and exemplify the utility of DNA origami as a display platform for vaccines against infectious disease.