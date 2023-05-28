Review 1: "Causal Evidence that Herpes Zoster Vaccination Prevents a Proportion of Dementia Cases"

RR:C19 Evidence Scale rating by reviewer:

Reliable. The main study claims are generally justified by its methods and data. The results and conclusions are likely to be similar to the hypothetical ideal study. There are some minor caveats or limitations, but they would/do not change the major claims of the study. The study provides sufficient strength of evidence on its own that its main claims should be considered actionable, with some room for future revision.

***************************************

Review:

This manuscript estimates the effects of a herpes zoster (i.e. shingles) vaccination, Zostavax, on future dementia diagnoses. To measure these effects it exploits a natural experiment in which Zostavax was offered to individuals in Wales born on or after September 2, 1933. This eligibility criteria allows estimation of a regression discontinuity design (RDD) with week of birth as the running variable; effectively, the RDD compares individuals born in the months after September 2, 1933 — the RDD “threshold” — with those born in the months before September 2, 1933. Since these two groups of individuals are plausibly similar in all ways except exposure to Zostavax, it approximates a randomized encouragement design. The manuscript finds that being born after September 1, 1933 is associated with a nearly 50 percentage point increase in Zostavax receipt, a 1 percentage point (20 percent) decrease in shingles incidence, and a 1.3 percentage point (8 percent) decrease in dementia diagnoses over a seven-year followup period.

The strengths of the study are its RDD research design and its large-scale dataset. Due to their transparency, within economics RDDs are often considered to be the most credible research design after randomized controlled trials. A downside to RDDs is that they generally require prodigious amounts of data. Since the analysis focuses on the data near the RDD threshold (at least if correctly executed), most observations contribute little or nothing to the estimates. Furthermore, most RDDs, including this one, are “fuzzy” in nature (i.e. the treatment probability changes by less than 100 percentage points at the threshold), which further reduces statistical power. Fortunately the study has rich data on approximately 280,000 adults, of whom approximately 30,000 were born within one year of the relevant cutoff date.

The manuscript convincingly establishes a “first stage” effect of eligibility on vaccination and reproduces the clinical trial effects of Zostavax on shingles using the RDD. The plotted age profile of dementia diagnosis rates shows visible evidence of a break at the relevant threshold (September 1933 birthdate). The results also pass the standard RDD robustness and falsification tests: bandwidth sensitivity; functional form choices; continuity of covariates at the threshold; and continuity of density at the threshold. Overall the manuscript makes a compelling case that Zostavax reduces dementia diagnoses.

The results are provocative and, if correct, have profound implications for public health. While previous observational studies have suggested linkages between herpesviruses and Alzheimer’s Disease, this is, to my knowledge, the first robust quasi-experimental evidence on this subject. My main concern is that the statistical significance of the main result (p = 0.022) is not as strong as one might like to see for a novel result. Consider the result from a Bayesian perspective. For a (one-sided) test using the standard normal distribution, the observed β̂ corresponding to p = 0.022 is approximately 7.6 times more likely under the alternate hypothesis that β = β̂ than it is under the null. If the null and alternate are believed equally likely ex ante, this suggests an 88% chance that the alternate is correct. But if, for example, we believe the null is seven times more likely than the alternate ex ante — as we might for a novel result — then the chance that the alternate is correct drops to approximately 50%. The sharp visual result for females, accompanied by a p-value of 0.001, provides reassurance, but ideally the result will replicate in a different context as well.

Other limitations are more modest and could be easily addressed. There is little discussion of the vaccination record data, and the authors do not mention whether individuals may receive Zostavax through channels that do not appear in their health records (fortunately this would not affect the ITT estimates). My personal preference is to omit the regression lines in the RDD figures, so that readers may judge the evidence from the bin scatterplots themselves. Finally, most of the health service utilization controls utilized in a robustness check are potentially endogenous and would better appear as outcomes in supplementary RDD analyses.

In conclusion, this study presents convincing evidence that Zostavax has effectiveness against dementia. Given that the net benefits of herpes zoster vaccines are generally believed to be positive, the result is certainly strong enough to support additional encouragement of herpes zoster vaccine take-up. Furthermore, its provocative nature should encourage additional research into the linkages between herpesviruses and dementia.

