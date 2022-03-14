Review of "Efficient Inhibition of SARS-CoV-2 Using Chimeric Antisense Oligonucleotides through RNase L Activation"

Description
AbstractThere is an urgent need for effective antiviral drugs to alleviate the current COVID-19 pandemic. Here, we rationally designed and developed chimeric antisense oligonucleotides to degrade envelope and spike RNAs of SARS-CoV-2. Each oligonucleotide comprises a 3’ antisense sequence for target recognition and a 5’-phosphorylated 2’-5’ poly(A)4 for guided ribonuclease L (RNase L) activation. Since RNase L can potently cleave single strand RNA during innate antiviral response, the improved degradation efficiency of chimeric oligonucleotides was twice as much as classic antisense oligonucleotides in Vero cells, for both SARS-CoV-2 RNA targets. In pseudovirus infection models, one of chimeric oligonucleotides targeting spike RNA achieved potent and broad-spectrum inhibition of both SARS-CoV-2 and its recently reported N501Y and/or ΔH69/ΔV70 mutants. These results showed that the constructed chimeric oligonucleotides could efficiently degrade pathogenic RNA of SARS-CoV-2 facilitated by immune activation, showing promising potentials as antiviral nucleic acid drugs for COVID-19.