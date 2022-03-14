Review of "Efficient Inhibition of SARS-CoV-2 Using Chimeric Antisense Oligonucleotides through RNase L Activation"

To read the original manuscript, click the link above.

Since our solicitation of reviews, this preprint has been published in Angewandte Chemie and the link to the published manuscript can be found here.

Reviewer 1 (Jiansheng Huang) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key 📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading 📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative 📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable 📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

To read the reviews, click the links below.



