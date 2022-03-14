Skip to main content
Biological and Chemical SciencesRR\C19
Published on Apr 14, 2022

Review of "Efficient Inhibition of SARS-CoV-2 Using Chimeric Antisense Oligonucleotides through RNase L Activation"

Reviewer: Jiansheng Huang (Vanderbilt) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

by Jiansheng Huang
Published onApr 14, 2022
key-enterThis Pub is a Review of
Efficient Inhibition of SARS-CoV-2 Using Chimeric Antisense Oligonucleotides through RNase L Activation
by Xiaoxuan Su, Wenxiao Ma, Boyang Cheng, Qian Wang, Zefeng Guo, Demin Zhou, and Xinjing Tang
  • dx.doi.org
Description

AbstractThere is an urgent need for effective antiviral drugs to alleviate the current COVID-19 pandemic. Here, we rationally designed and developed chimeric antisense oligonucleotides to degrade envelope and spike RNAs of SARS-CoV-2. Each oligonucleotide comprises a 3’ antisense sequence for target recognition and a 5’-phosphorylated 2’-5’ poly(A)4 for guided ribonuclease L (RNase L) activation. Since RNase L can potently cleave single strand RNA during innate antiviral response, the improved degradation efficiency of chimeric oligonucleotides was twice as much as classic antisense oligonucleotides in Vero cells, for both SARS-CoV-2 RNA targets. In pseudovirus infection models, one of chimeric oligonucleotides targeting spike RNA achieved potent and broad-spectrum inhibition of both SARS-CoV-2 and its recently reported N501Y and/or ΔH69/ΔV70 mutants. These results showed that the constructed chimeric oligonucleotides could efficiently degrade pathogenic RNA of SARS-CoV-2 facilitated by immune activation, showing promising potentials as antiviral nucleic acid drugs for COVID-19.

To read the original manuscript, click the link above.

Since our solicitation of reviews, this preprint has been published in Angewandte Chemie and the link to the published manuscript can be found here.

Reviewer 1 (Jiansheng Huang) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key

📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading

📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative

📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative

📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable

📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

To read the reviews, click the links below. 


A Supplement to this Pub
Review 1: "Efficient Inhibition of SARS-CoV-2 Using Chimeric Antisense Oligonucleotides through RNase L Activation"
Review 1: "Efficient Inhibition of SARS-CoV-2 Using Chimeric Antisense Oligonucleotides through RNase L Activation"
by Jiansheng Huang
  • Published on Apr 14, 2022
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
