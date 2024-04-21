Reviews of "Obesity is Associated with Increased Pediatric Dengue Virus Infection and Disease: A 9-year Cohort Study in Managua, Nicaragua"

Description

ABSTRACT Background Obesity is on the rise globally in adults and children, including in tropical areas where diseases such as dengue have a substantial burden, particularly in children. Obesity impacts the risk of severe dengue disease; however, the impact on dengue virus (DENV) infection and dengue cases remains an open question.Methods We used 9 years of data from 5,940 children in the Pediatric Dengue Cohort Study in Nicaragua to examine whether pediatric obesity is associated with increased susceptibility to DENV infection and symptomatic presentation. Analysis was performed using Generalized Estimating Equations adjusted for age, sex, and pre-infection DENV antibody titers.Results From 2011 to 2019, children contributed 26,273 person-years of observation, and we observed an increase in the prevalence of overweight (from 12% to 17%) and obesity (from 7% to 13%). There were 1,682 DENV infections and 476 dengue cases in the study population. Compared to participants with normal weight, participants with obesity had higher odds of DENV infection (Adjusted Odds Ratio [aOR] 1.21, 95% confidence interval [CI] 1.03-1.42) and higher odds of dengue disease given infection (aOR 1.59, 95% CI 1.15-2.19). Children with obesity infected with DENV showed increased odds of presenting fever (aOR 1.46, 95% CI 1.05-2.02), headache (aOR 1.51, 95% CI 1.07-2.14), and rash (aOR 2.26, 95% CI 1.49-3.44) when compared with children with normal weight.Conclusions Our results indicate that obesity is associated with increased susceptibility to DENV infection and dengue cases in children, independently of age, sex, and pre-infection DENV antibody titers.Key points We describe a doubling in the prevalence of obesity in a cohort of 5,940 Nicaraguan children followed over 9 years. Children with obesity were more likely to be infected with dengue virus and had higher risk of developing dengue disease.