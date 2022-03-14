Skip to main content
Biological and Chemical Sciences
Published on Apr 14, 2022

Review of "Single-cell RNA Expression of SARS-CoV-2 Cell Entry Factors in Human Endometrium during Preconception"

Reviewer: Manvendra Singh (Cornell University) 📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️

by Manvendra Singh
Published on Apr 14, 2022
Single-cell RNA Expression of SARS-CoV-2 Cell Entry Factors in Human Endometrium during Preconception
by Felipe Vilella, Wanxin Wang, Inmaculada Moreno, Stephen R. Quake, and Carlos Simon
Description

AbstractWe investigated potential SARS-CoV-2 tropism in human endometrium by single-cell RNA-sequencing of viral entry-associated genes in healthy women. Percentages of endometrial cells expressing ACE2, TMPRSS2, CTSB, or CTSL were <2%, 12%, 80%, and 80%, respectively, with 0.7% of cells expressing all four genes. Our findings imply low efficiency of SARS-CoV-2 infection in the endometrium before embryo implantation, providing information to assess preconception risk in asymptomatic carriers.

Reviewer 1 (Manvendra Singh) | 📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️

RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key

📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading

📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative

📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative

📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable

📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

A Supplement to this Pub
License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Rapid Reviews Infectious Diseases
Rapid Reviews Infectious Diseases
