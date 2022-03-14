Review of "Single-cell RNA Expression of SARS-CoV-2 Cell Entry Factors in Human Endometrium during Preconception"

Description

AbstractWe investigated potential SARS-CoV-2 tropism in human endometrium by single-cell RNA-sequencing of viral entry-associated genes in healthy women. Percentages of endometrial cells expressing ACE2, TMPRSS2, CTSB, or CTSL were <2%, 12%, 80%, and 80%, respectively, with 0.7% of cells expressing all four genes. Our findings imply low efficiency of SARS-CoV-2 infection in the endometrium before embryo implantation, providing information to assess preconception risk in asymptomatic carriers.