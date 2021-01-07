Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
RR\C19
Published on Feb 07, 2021DOI

Review 1: "Neutralization of N501Y mutant SARS-CoV-2 by BNT162b2 vaccine-elicited sera"

This preprint showed data that BNT162b2 vaccine may protect against a spike mutation associated with rapidly spreading SARS-CoV-2 strains, but more work needs to be done.

by Kabir Biswas
Published onFeb 07, 2021
Review 1: "Neutralization of N501Y mutant SARS-CoV-2 by BNT162b2 vaccine-elicited sera"
1 of 2
key-enterThis Pub is a Review of
Neutralization of N501Y mutant SARS-CoV-2 by BNT162b2 vaccine-elicited sera
by Xuping Xie, Jing Zou, Camila R. Fontes-Garfias, Hongjie Xia, Kena A. Swanson, Mark Cutler, David Cooper, Vineet D. Menachery, Scott Weaver, Philip R. Dormitzer, and Pei-Yong Shi
  • dx.doi.org
Description

AbstractRapidly spreading variants of SARS-CoV-2 that have arisen in the United Kingdom and South Africa share the spike N501Y substitution, which is of particular concern because it is located in the viral receptor binding site for cell entry and increases binding to the receptor (angiotensin converting enzyme 2). We generated isogenic N501 and Y501 SARS-CoV-2. Sera of 20 participants in a previously reported trial of the mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine BNT162b2 had equivalent neutralizing titers to the N501 and Y501 viruses.

RR:C19 Evidence Scale rating by reviewer:

  • Strong. The main study claims are very well-justified by the data and analytic methods used. There is little room for doubt that the study produced has very similar results and conclusions as compared with the hypothetical ideal study. The study’s main claims should be considered conclusive and actionable without reservation.

***************************************

Review:

The emergence of the new lineages of SARS-CoV-2 such as the B1.1.7 in the UK and South Africa is a cause of serious concern primarily due to their increased infection rate compared to the parental strain. Another key concern with these lineages is the possibility of a loss in the efficacy of the currently available vaccines, especially those that target the spike protein, which mediates the interaction of the virus with ACE2 receptor on host cell membrane. The reason for this that a number of mutations in these lineages localize to the S1 subunit of the spike protein (S1 spike protein) including a mutation in the residue N501 (N501Y) which is involved in the interaction between the S1 spike protein and ACE2 receptor. Therefore, the authors in the current preprint article entitled “Neutralization of N501Y mutant SARS-CoV-2 by BNT162b2 vaccine-elicited sera” have tested the ability of the nucleoside-modified RNA vaccine, BNT162b2, in neutralizing the virus expressing the N501Y mutant S1 spike protein. Specifically, the authors have determined the efficacy of patient sera obtained after either the first or the second dose of the BNT162b2 vaccine in inhibiting plaque formation by the N501Y mutant virus in comparison to the parental virus. Based on the results, the authors suggest that the BNT162b2 vaccine-elicited sera is similarly effective against SARS-CoV-2 expressing the N501Y mutant S1 spike protein. Thus, the preprint article is of paramount importance. Addressing the following points may further increase the impact of the article:

1. Sera from 50% (10 out of 20) of the patients showed higher values for the PRNT50 (50% plaque reduction neutralization assay) ratio of the mutant Y501 and the parental N501 virus (ranging from 2 – 4) while the rest showed similar values (Supporting media-1, Table 1). Does this reflect a differential efficacy of BNT162b2 vaccine-elicited patient sera?

2. The number of patient samples appear to be lower than those used in the initial studies describing vaccine efficacy (cited in the article). Inclusion of additional samples may increase the confidence in the results.

3. It is apparent that the N501Y mutant spike protein has an increased affinity for ACE2 receptor, and perhaps plays a significant role in the increased rate of infection of the novel SARS-CoV-2 lineages reported from UK and South Africa. However, these variants also have several other mutations in the S1 spike protein, in addition to the N501Y mutation.

These include deletion mutations ∆H69V70 and ∆Y144, and missense mutations A570D, P681H, T716I, S982A and D1118H in the B.1.1.7 lineage, for instance. Therefore, it would be ideal to determine the efficacy of vaccinated patient sera in inhibiting plaque formation by virus expressing S1 spike protein with all mutations in order to make the suggestion that the BNT162b2 vaccine is effective against the novel SARS-CoV-2 lineages.

Connections
1 of 3
Another Supplement to Reviews of "Neutralization of N501Y mutant SARS-CoV-2 by BNT162b2 vaccine-elicited sera"
Review 2: "Neutralization of N501Y mutant SARS-CoV-2 by BNT162b2 vaccine-elicited sera"
Review 2: "Neutralization of N501Y mutant SARS-CoV-2 by BNT162b2 vaccine-elicited sera"
by Kimberly Luke
  • Published on Feb 07, 2021
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Description

This preprint showed data that BNT162b2 vaccine may protect against a spike mutation associated with rapidly spreading SARS-CoV-2 strains, but more work needs to be done.

Another Supplement to Reviews of "Neutralization of N501Y mutant SARS-CoV-2 by BNT162b2 vaccine-elicited sera"
Review 3: "Neutralization of N501Y mutant SARS-CoV-2 by BNT162b2 vaccine-elicited sera"
Review 3: "Neutralization of N501Y mutant SARS-CoV-2 by BNT162b2 vaccine-elicited sera"
by Geraldo Passos
  • Published on Feb 07, 2021
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Description

This preprint showed data that BNT162b2 vaccine may protect against a spike mutation associated with rapidly spreading SARS-CoV-2 strains, but more work needs to be done.

Another Supplement to Reviews of "Neutralization of N501Y mutant SARS-CoV-2 by BNT162b2 vaccine-elicited sera"
Review 4: "Neutralization of N501Y mutant SARS-CoV-2 by BNT162b2 vaccine-elicited sera"
Review 4: "Neutralization of N501Y mutant SARS-CoV-2 by BNT162b2 vaccine-elicited sera"
by Binquan Luan and Haoran Wang
  • Published on Feb 07, 2021
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Description

This preprint showed data that BNT162b2 vaccine may protect against a spike mutation associated with rapidly spreading SARS-CoV-2 strains, but more work needs to be done.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
1
?
Login to discuss
Vape Factory:

https://www.openlearning.com/u/vapefactory-rhdt1u/

https://www.mountainproject.com/user/201456467/vape-factory

https://theoryandpractice.ru/users/vapecig

https://pubhtml5.com/homepage/alzx

https://letterboxd.com/vapecig/

https://cdrom.tokyo/vapecig

https://bbpress.org/forums/profile/vapecig/

https://mastodon.social/@moonswamp

https://best-friends.chat/web/accounts/265271

https://freeatlantis.com/@vapecig

https://infosec.exchange/@vapecig

https://mstdn.jp/web/@vapecig

https://blovice.bahnhof.cz/users/vapecig

https://freshice.org/@vapecig

https://imastodon.net/web/@vapecig

https://mstdn.beer/web/@vapecig

https://harahar.com/web/accounts/838

https://pawoo.net/@vapecig

https://blob.cat/vapecig

https://birds.garden/vapecig

https://awoo.fai.st/vapecig

https://baraag.net/@vapecig

https://misskey.dev/@vapecig

https://mastodon.au/@vapecig

https://mastodon.scot/@vapecig

https://troet.cafe/@vapecig

https://aus.social/@vapecig

https://mstdn.party/@vapecig

https://mastodon.world/@vapecig

https://hci.social/web/@vapecig

https://zirk.us/@vapecig

https://mastodonapp.uk/web/@vapecig

https://social.dev-wiki.de/web/@vapecig

https://social.chaosmagick.com/@vapecig

https://kolektiva.social/web/@vapecig

https://mastodon.cloud/web/accounts/109381331392973997

https://liker.social/web/@vapecig

https://alive.bar/@vapecig

https://bdx.town/@vapecig

https://aipi.social/@vapecig

https://mstdn.social/@vapecig

https://fedi.absturztau.be/vapecig

https://cawfee.club/vapecig

https://devs.live/vapecig

https://detroitriotcity.com/vapecig

https://crypt.lol/vapecig

https://books.mxhdr.net/user/vapecig

https://stereophonic.space/vapecig

https://forum.cs-cart.com/user/310076-vapecig/

https://linktr.ee/vapecig

https://linkfly.to/vapecig

https://trello.com/u/ecigator/activity

https://bitbucket.org/vapecig/vapeclub/src/master/

https://www.producthunt.com/@vapecig

https://www.reverbnation.com/vapecig

https://inkbunny.net/vapecig

https://www.renderosity.com/users/id:1188198

https://roomstyler.com/users/vapecig

https://vocal.media/authors/vape-factory

https://peatix.com/user/13416000/view

https://fileforum.com/profile/vapecig

https://forums.commentcamarche.net/profile/user/vapecig

https://www.zazzle.com/mbr/238889830244849954

https://community.teltonika-mobility.com/user/vapecig

https://commiss.io/vapecig

https://www.atlasobscura.com/users/ecigator

http://www.rohitab.com/discuss/user/613594-vapecig/

https://www.lawyersclubindia.com/profile.asp?member_id=884965

https://www.kongregate.com/accounts/vapecig

https://myanimelist.net/profile/vapecig

https://500px.com/p/ecigator

https://www.tripadvisor.com/Profile/ecigatorn

https://www.dermandar.com/user/vapecig/

https://www.artstation.com/ecigatornew8/profile

https://dreevoo.com/profile.php?pid=465422

https://www.fimfiction.net/user/520716/vapecig

https://www.metal-archives.com/users/vapecig

https://slides.com/vapecig/vape

https://storium.com/user/vapecig

https://www.kickstarter.com/profile/vapecig/about

https://www.tes.com/member/vapecig

https://www.ted.com/profiles/37896971

https://youpic.com/VapeFactory/

https://www.mixcloud.com/vapecig/

https://worldcosplay.net/member/1075567

https://speakerdeck.com/vapecig

https://www.buzzfeed.com/vapecignew

https://marketplace.apartmenttherapy.com/store/vapecig

https://www.ulule.com/ecigator/

https://demo.pinclone.net/user/vapecig/

https://vapecig.cgsociety.org/profile

https://myspace.com/vapecig

https://www.authorstream.com/vapecig/

https://hubpages.com/@vapecig

https://www.threadless.com/@vapecig/activity

https://www.quora.com/profile/Ecigator-New

https://visual.ly/users/moonsfree/portfolio

https://disqus.com/by/almostfreebie/about/

https://disqus.com/by/ecigatornew/about/

https://pbase.com/vapecig

http://gretnadays.com/activity-feed/my-profile/userid/8969

https://www.royallegacy.net/members/vapecig.14340/

https://leetcode.com/vapecig/

https://www.goodreads.com/user/show/155494183-matthew-ma

https://iszene.com/user-190370.html

https://issuu.com/vapecig

https://www.obsidianportal.com/profile/vapecig

https://www.ohay.tv/profile/vapecig

http://qa.pandora-2.com/index.php?qa=user&qa_1=vapecig

https://www.noteflight.com/profile/bc18a2b1dbd932da19b2d124ca7143339e665e02

http://mootin.com/story/shopping/ecigator-vape-wholesale-factory-ecig-manufacturer-in-china

http://mootin.com/story/shopping/rev-voodoo-5000-puffs-disposable-vape-box-ecigator

https://clarity.fm/vapewholesale1

https://supplier.ihrsa.org/profile/414545/0

https://doodleordie.com/profile/vapecig

https://radiocut.in/user/ecignew/

https://soundation.com/user/vapecig

https://my.desktopnexus.com/vapecig

https://www.credly.com/users/vapecig/badges

https://www.turnkeylinux.org/user/1823549

https://www.pointsincase.com/author/vape-wholesale

https://androidforums.com/members/vapecig.2160821/

https://forums.gamershood.com/member/108431-vapecig/about

https://participez.nouvelle-aquitaine.fr/profiles/vapecig/activity

https://www.gps-sport.net/users/vapecig

https://genius.com/vapecig

https://hypothes.is/users/vapecig

https://participons.orleans-metropole.fr/profile/vapefactory

https://hvacr.vn/diendan/members/vapecig.140186/#about

https://dodgeforum.com/forum/members/381513-vapecig.html

https://www.jigsawplanet.com/vapecig?viewas=166deaf9ecc5

https://forums.alliedmods.net/member.php?u=330232

https://developers.oxwall.com/user/vapecig

https://forums.xmetal.com/forums/users/vapecig/

https://www.triphobo.com/profile/vape-factory/6310a93f064b50ca4429102d

https://camp-fire.jp/profile/vapecig

http://idea.informer.com/users/vapecig/?what=personal

http://vapecig.idea.informer.com/

https://experiment.com/users/vfactory

http://forum.cloudme.com/profile.php?id=163495

https://www.zidisha.org/lender/profile/view/466170

https://www.speedrun.com/user/vapecig

https://rosalind.info/users/vapecig/

http://molbiol.ru/forums/index.php?showuser=1237916

https://roundme.com/@vapecig/about

https://bandori.party/user/166028/vapecig/

https://www.triplemonitorbackgrounds.com/vapecig

http://biznas.com/Biz-profile43602_vapecig.aspx

https://forum.transformadora.org/profiles/vapecig/timeline?locale=en

https://plus.fmk.sk/members/vapecig/

https://911electronic.com/author/vapecig/

https://blog.clickteam.jp/forums/users/vapecig/

https://www.stillbonarticles.com/author/vapecig/

https://eepublishers.co.za/author/vapecg/

http://qooh.me/vapecig

http://qa.pandora-2.com/index.php?qa=user&qa_1=vapecig

http://photozou.jp/user/top/3324700

https://youpic.com/ecigatornew

https://www.1doi1.com/members/vapecig.18653/

https://www.1doi1.com/about-the-vape-device.t126953.html

https://www.360cities.net/profile/vape

https://www.4shared.com/u/PFZ3xUIp/ecigator.html

https://www.4shared.com/web/preview/pdf/TN4UN3p5ku

http://www.synthedit.com/qa/user/vapecig

http://www.sanclick.com/member.php?526394-vapecig

http://bbs.identityv.jp/home.php?mod=space&uid=11720

https://bbs.now.qq.com/home.php?mod=space&uid=2975120

http://www.place123.net/place/vape-factory-houston-united-states

http://www.orangepi.org/orangepibbsen/home.php?mod=space&uid=4401808

https://www.adlandpro.com/ad/42294605/Vape-Factory-in-China-Vape-Wholesale__Other_438__around_losangeles.aspx

https://www.adirondackkbf.com/profile/vape/profile

https://www.aacc21stcenturycenter.org/members/vapecig/profile/

https://www.5giay.vn/members/vapecig.101932274/

http://www.travelful.net/location/5023246/united-states/vape-factory

https://12mua.net/members/vapecig.627082/#about

https://30seconds.com/vapecig/

https://3dwarehouse.sketchup.com/by/vape

https://8tracks.com/vapecig

https://able2know.org/user/vapecig/

https://active.popsugar.com/@vapecig/profile

https://folio.procreate.com/vapecig

https://am.pirateradio.social/@vapecig/

https://www.libhunt.com/devs/Qp77-vape-factory-in-us

https://angel.co/u/matthew-ma-10

https://anonsys.net/profile/vapecig/profile

https://anonsys.net/display/bf69967c-2063-7119-13c0-cf6351665485

https://answerpail.com/index.php/user/vapecig

https://foxilla.ch/?qa=user/vapecig

https://forum.umbandaeucurto.com/usuario/vapecig

https://community.teltonika-gps.com/user/vapecig

https://answers.informer.com/user/vapecig

https://app.bountysource.com/people/109278-vape-factory

https://app.glosbe.com/profile/6997735807536598251

https://app.lookbook.nu/vapecig

https://app.scholasticahq.com/scholars/193345-matthew-ma

https://app.vagrantup.com/vapecig

https://appsliced.co/u/ecigatornew

https://web.archive.org/web/20221005052528/https://ecigator.com/

Rapid Reviews Infectious Diseases
Rapid Reviews Infectious Diseases
Published with