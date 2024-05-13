Review 1: "Age and Gender Profiles of HIV Infection Burden and Viraemia: Novel Metrics for HIV Epidemic Control in African Populations with High Antiretroviral Therapy Coverage"

RR:C19 Evidence Scale rating by reviewer:

Strong. The main study claims are very well-justified by the data and analytic methods used. There is little room for doubt that the study produced has very similar results and conclusions as compared with the hypothetical ideal study. The study’s main claims should be considered conclusive and actionable without reservation.

***************************************

Review: This is a well written and important paper on a relatively basic topic deserving more widespread attention. Using prospective (serial) general population data from two communities (inland community and fishing community) in the Rakai Community Cohort Study in SW Uganda, the authors first establish, by gender and sex, the background HIV prevalence (from 2013-19), as well as assess progress towards the UNAIDS 95 targets which are directly related to the cascading treatment program elements (testing, linking to treatment, retaining in treatment). These 95 targets are generally deemed of pivotal importance for HIV control as they are directly related to the concept of Treatment as Prevention (TasP). The authors’ key achievement in this analysis that viral load suppression (VLS, the 3rd UNAIDS 95 target) is not necessarily correlated of population viremia, i.e., the population prevalence of viremic (1,000+ copies/ml) HIV. Importantly, population viremia is a function of both VLS (i.e., 1-VLS) and HIV prevalence, whereas VLS itself is agnostic to a population’s HIV prevalence. Hence one rightly concludes that population viremia is more predictive of HIV transmission than VLS. While several other (cited) papers come to analogous observations and findings in other setting, this paper is a welcome and necessary addition to the literature on this topic. That said, this reviewer would have liked to see a clearer inclusion/description of HIV incidence estimates in these two communities over time and their possible correlation with population viremia (and VLS), i.e., whether higher population viremia indeed was accompanied by higher HIV incidence (understanding the caveat that HIV transmission may well originate from someone not residing in the same community).

Some specific (minor) observations:

Results: