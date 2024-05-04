Review 1: "Safety and Immunogenicity of an Inactivated Recombinant Newcastle Disease Virus Vaccine Expressing SARS-CoV-2 Spike: A Randomised, Comparator-Controlled, Phase 2 Trial"

RR:C19 Evidence Scale rating by reviewer:

Reliable. The main study claims are generally justified by its methods and data. The results and conclusions are likely to be similar to the hypothetical ideal study. There are some minor caveats or limitations, but they would/do not change the major claims of the study. The study provides sufficient strength of evidence on its own that its main claims should be considered actionable, with some room for future revision.

Review: In response to COVID-19 and future emerging infectious diseases, accelerating vaccine development and improving access and equity are crucial. The develop and evaluation of NDV-HXP-S vaccine demonstrate a potential platform and technical reserve for this objective, which can be worldwide manufactured at low production cost in embryonated chicken eggs (including low- and middle-income countries), and stored at 2~8℃ for years. The NDV-HXP-S vaccine uses the Newcastle disease virus as its viral vector, which can be present in live or inactivated forms. The vaccine had been separately evaluated for its safety profile and immunogenicity in Thailand, Brazil, the United States, Mexico and Vietnam, some of the studies had been reported (EClinicalMedicine. 2022 Mar 8;45:101323; NPJ Vaccines. 2023 May 10;8(1):67; Vaccine. 2022 Jun 9;40(26):3621-3632). However, the relevant findings have NOT been comprehensively discussed in this manuscript.

The current study was conducted from August 11, 2021 to March 11, 2022, and partly coincided with the Delta and Omicron variant epidemics in Vietnam. The immunity induced by SARS-CoV-2 infection should have a significant impact on the assessment of immunogenicity. It is noteworthy that, in the COVIVAC and AstraZeneca vaccine group, the PNA antibody GMTs in six months after second dose were unusually high compared to the level of 14 days after second dose, especially among the participants aged 18-59 years (Figure 2, Supplement Table 4). Paired comparison of antibody titer, especially between D43 and D197, should be assessed to find extreme outliers (abnormal rising of antibody level which indicate possible unnoticed infection during the period). Furthermore, a post-hoc sensitivity analysis, excluding extreme outliers, is strong recommended to show the antibody dynamics.

A wealth of evidence indicated that the ongoing evolution of SARS-CoV-2 variants, especially Omicron sub-lineages, had led to a rapid decline in the effectiveness of marketed COVID-19 vaccines. As mentioned by the authors in the manuscript, vaccines containing ancestral spike antigens are now considered obsolete. While this study found that the point values of PNA antibodies (for Wuhan-Hu-1 strain) induced by COVIVAC were higher than that induced by the AstraZeneca vaccine, it offers limited information for evaluating the value of this vaccine during the pandemic of JN.1 strain. Additionally, another study (Sci Transl Med. 2023 Feb 15;15(683):eabo2847) indicated that, for the wild type (USA-WA01/2020), neutralizing activities of NDV-HXP-S were higher or comparable than that of BNT162b2. However, for Delta or Beta strains, neutralizing activities of NDV-HXP-S were lower than that of BNT162b2.