Review 1: "Multiple Effects of TNFα Inhibitors on the Development of the Adaptive Immune Response after SARS-CoV-2 Vaccination"

RR:C19 Evidence Scale rating by reviewer:

Reliable. The main study claims are generally justified by its methods and data. The results and conclusions are likely to be similar to the hypothetical ideal study. There are some minor caveats or limitations, but they would/do not change the major claims of the study. The study provides sufficient strength of evidence on its own that its main claims should be considered actionable, with some room for future revision.

Review:

The preprint by Geisen et al addresses the potentially altered immune response to SARS-CoV2 vaccination in patients under TNF inhibitor (TNFi ) therapy. Overall, the manuscript is well-written and sound.

That patients under TNFi therapy exhibit lower anti-S IgG levels than healthy controls or patients with other DMARDs six months after vaccination (after initially mounting comparable responses) was shown before by the same group (Geisen et al, RMD Open 2021). They also already demonstrated the declining neutralizing capacity of TNFi user blood sera after six months. The current paper further investigates the influence of TNFi treatment on the adaptive immune response after proper vaccination against SARS-CoV-2.

As the main statement, the current paper claims a reduced SARS-CoV-2 neutralizing capacity in TNFi-treated patients. This conclusion is supported by quantitative (faster decreasing neutralizing antibody [NA] titres) and qualitative (faster decreasing antibody activity) changes six months after vaccination, each in comparison to healthy controls and patients with chronic inflammatory diseases with other therapies. Importantly, this differences seem to be pronounced regarding the variant of concern (VOC) BA.2, leading to significantly lower BA.2 NA titres in TNFi users 14 days after vaccination. After six months, NA titres were not detectable in any of the groups. Interestingly, after a third vaccination, BA.2 NA titres were found in all groups (heathy, other DMARD users) except the patients under TNFi therapy. Furthermore, the authors demonstrated less specific plasma cell reactions and a potentially delayed T cell activation in these patients.

The findings are very relevant and increase the understanding of SARS-CoV-2 immune response in the large group of people with inflammatory diseases receiving an anti-TNF therapy. Since these people are at an increased risk of severe COVID-19 disease, the proposed close monitoring of SARS-CoV-2 immunity is comprehensible and justified by the author’s findings. The main drawback of the study is the small sample size (n=10 patients with TNFi therapy) though. As the authors themselves already outlined in the RMD Open paper from 2021, the findings have to be validated in larger studies. Nevertheless, the discussed findings are of great interest and the claims are generally supported by the data and methods used.



