Review 1: "Intranasal fusion inhibitory lipopeptide prevents direct contact SARS-CoV-2 transmission in ferrets"

RR:C19 Evidence Scale rating by reviewer:

Reliable. The main study claims are generally justified by its methods and data. The results and conclusions are likely to be similar to the hypothetical ideal study. There are some minor caveats or limitations, but they would/do not change the major claims of the study. The study provides sufficient strength of evidence on its own that its main claims should be considered actionable, with some room for future revision.

Review:

This manuscript presents a study on the ability of a dimeric lipopeptide fusion inhibitor to block SARS-CoV-2 infection in a cell-cell fusion assay, in vitro infection, and the ferret as an in vivo animal transmission model of infection. The authors claim that the lipopeptides are highly stable, non-toxic, and able to block SARS-CoV-2 infection and transmission in the ferret are very well-supported by the data and multiple methods used. Decision-makers should consider the claims in this study actionable with only minor limitations.

Summary

The studies are presented in a very clear and well-written, easy-to-understand format. The study is based on sound theory and prior data backing up the logical approach. In short, several monomeric and dimeric forms of inhibitory peptide formulations are tested in a cell-cell fusion assay to select the strongest candidate. These and subsequent in vitro and in vivo experiments are well controlled and the constructs are tested in addition in an assay for cellular toxicity. Importantly, the authors test the lipopeptide against known S protein variants and the SARS-CoV-1 and MERS-CoV S proteins, finding equal and significant inhibitory potential, respectively, suggesting potential broad-scale use against coronavirus (why not test against common cold CoV?). The lipopeptide performed well in VeroE6 cell infection assays and completely blocked ferret transmission in an experiment with 2 susceptible animals exposed for 24 hours to shedding animals. The proposed construct being stable, non-toxic, and inexpensive seems a strong candidate to have a potential high impact on public health implementation during the current pandemic.





Minor limitations