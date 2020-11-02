Reviews of "LOW BIRTH WEIGHT AS A RISK FACTOR FOR SEVERE COVID-19 IN ADULTS"

To read the original manuscript, click the link above.

Summary of Reviews: This study suggests that low birth weight (LBW) could be a risk factor for severe COVID-19. Reviewers found that the methods employed were not rigorous to support this conclusion, and there remains a more complex relationship between LBW and adverse pulmonary outcomes.

Reviewer 1 (Stephanie Eick, Naida Gaber) | 📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️

Reviewer 2 (Anders Hviid) | 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️

RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key 📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading 📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative 📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable 📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

