Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Medical SciencesRR\C19
Published on Dec 02, 2020DOI

Reviews of "LOW BIRTH WEIGHT AS A RISK FACTOR FOR SEVERE COVID-19 IN ADULTS"

Reviewers: Stephanie Eick, Naida Gaber (UCSF) | 📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ • Anders Hviid (Statens Serum Institut) | 📒📒📒◻️◻️

by Stephanie Eick, Naida Gaber, and Anders Hviid
Published onDec 02, 2020
Reviews of "LOW BIRTH WEIGHT AS A RISK FACTOR FOR SEVERE COVID-19 IN ADULTS"
key-enterThis Pub is a Review of
LOW BIRTH WEIGHT AS A RISK FACTOR FOR SEVERE COVID-19 IN ADULTS
by Fatima Crispi, Francesca Crovetto, Marta Larroya, Marta Camacho, Oriol Sibila, Joan Ramon Badia, Marta Lopez, Kilian Vellve, Ferran Garcia, Antoni Trilla, Rosa Faner, Isabel Blanco, Roger Borras, Alvar Agusti, and Eduard Gratacos
  • Published on Sep 15, 2020
  • www.medrxiv.org
Description

The identification of factors predisposing to severe COVID-19 in young adults remains partially characterized. Low birth weight (LBW) alters cardiovascular and lung development and predisposes to adult disease. We hypothesized that LBW is a risk factor for severe COVID-19 in non-elderly subjects. We analyzed a prospective cohort of 397 patients (18-70y) with laboratory-confirmed SARS-CoV-2 infection attended in a tertiary hospital, where 15% required admission to Intensive Care Unit (ICU). Perinatal and current potentially predictive variables were obtained from all patients and LBW was defined as birth weight ≤2,500 g. Age (adjusted OR (aOR) 1.04 [1-1.07], P=0.012), male sex (aOR 3.39 [1.72-6.67], P<0.001), hypertension (aOR 3.37 [1.69-6.72], P=0.001), and LBW (aOR 3.61 [1.55-8.43], P=0.003) independently predicted admission to ICU. The area under the receiver-operating characteristics curve (AUC) of this model was 0.79 [95% CI, 0.74-0.85], with positive and negative predictive values of 29.1% and 97.6% respectively. Results were reproduced in an independent cohort, from a web-based survey in 1,822 subjects who self-reported laboratory-positive SARS-CoV-2 infection, where 46 patients (2.5%) needed ICU admission (AUC 0.74 [95% CI 0.68-0.81]). LBW seems to be an independent risk factor for severe COVID-19 in non-elderly adults and might improve the performance of risk stratification algorithms.

To read the original manuscript, click the link above.

Summary of Reviews: This study suggests that low birth weight (LBW) could be a risk factor for severe COVID-19. Reviewers found that the methods employed were not rigorous to support this conclusion, and there remains a more complex relationship between LBW and adverse pulmonary outcomes.

Reviewer 1 (Stephanie Eick, Naida Gaber) | 📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️

Reviewer 2 (Anders Hviid) | 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️

RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key

📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading

📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative

📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative

📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable

📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

To read the reviews, click the links below. 

Connections
1 of 2
A Supplement to this Pub
Review 1: "LOW BIRTH WEIGHT AS A RISK FACTOR FOR SEVERE COVID-19 IN ADULTS"
Review 1: "LOW BIRTH WEIGHT AS A RISK FACTOR FOR SEVERE COVID-19 IN ADULTS"
by Stephanie Eick and Naida Gaber
  • Published on Dec 03, 2020
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Description

This study suggests that low birth weight (LBW) could be a risk factor for severe COVID-19. Reviewers found that the methods employed were not rigorous to support this conclusion, and there remains a more complex relationship between LBW and adverse pulmonary outcomes.

A Supplement to this Pub
Review 2: "LOW BIRTH WEIGHT AS A RISK FACTOR FOR SEVERE COVID-19 IN ADULTS"
Review 2: "LOW BIRTH WEIGHT AS A RISK FACTOR FOR SEVERE COVID-19 IN ADULTS"
by Anders Hviid
  • Published on Dec 03, 2020
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Description

This study suggests that low birth weight (LBW) could be a risk factor for severe COVID-19. Reviewers found that the methods employed were not rigorous to support this conclusion, and there remains a more complex relationship between LBW and adverse pulmonary outcomes.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
1
?
Login to discuss
Vape Factory:

https://vapro.home.blog/2023/02/27/disposable-vape-vs-regular-vape-which-is-better/

https://vapro.home.blog/2023/02/27/10-best-disposable-vapes-for-an-incredible-vaping-experience/

https://vapro.home.blog/2023/02/27/hello-world/

https://vapro.home.blog/

https://www.houzz.com/hznb/projects/the-pros-and-cons-of-disposable-e-cigarettes-pj-vj~7149406

https://www.houzz.com/hznb/projects/how-to-use-disposable-vapes-a-step-by-step-guide-pj-vj~7149415

https://vapenew.teachable.com/

https://vapenew.teachable.com/p/terms

https://vapenew.teachable.com/p/privacy

https://forum.storymirror.com/topic/24945/the-environmental-impact-of-disposable-vapes

https://www.launchora.com/story/a-beginners-guide-to-using-disposable-vapes

https://forum.storymirror.com/topic/24946/disposable-vapes-are-they-worth-the-hype

http://metadata.makassarkota.go.id/uploads/user/2022-11-03-103954.475709my-first-vape-device.html

https://opendata.sobranie.mk/uploads/user/2023-06-12-094838.421131111.html

http://120.48.56.155/uploads/user/2023-06-12-101745.991534222.html

https://portal.serv1.miladag.com/uploads/user/2022-12-31-031710.745368new68.html

https://satudata.probolinggokota.go.id/uploads/user/2022-12-31-154912.831479new67.html

https://data.beta.geodan.nl/uploads/user/2022-12-31-160339.141195new68.html

http://167.172.77.19/uploads/user/2023-06-12-103015.543080222.html

http://13.42.35.76/uploads/user/2023-06-12-110132.713803333.html

http://103.108.190.91/uploads/user/2023-06-12-104023.689859222.html

https://repository.duchennedatafoundation.org/uploads/user/2023-06-12-110600.757504333.html

https://dados.ufpa.br/uploads/user/2023-06-12-120443.193861333.html

https://ckandemo.dicc.um.edu.my/uploads/user/2023-06-12-120509.137565333.html

http://148.225.71.9/uploads/user/2023-06-12-124429.896233444.html

https://madih.hu.edu.jo/uploads/user/2023-06-12-120640.699389333.html

https://data.harvestportal.org/uploads/user/2023-06-12-124335.495247444.html

http://ik1-123-68126.vs.sakura.ne.jp/uploads/user/2023-06-12-134003.747877555.html

https://datosabiertos.municipiosanjuan.gob.ar/uploads/user/2023-06-12-145144.987975666.html

http://statistik.merantikab.go.id/uploads/user/2023-06-12-145236.276985666.html

http://datosabiertos.sagunto.es/uploads/user/2023-06-12-144753.360510666.html

http://repo.ksurvey.org/uploads/user/2023-06-12-150329.253000777.html

https://data.marinesabres.eu/uploads/user/2023-06-12-151004.216628777.html

https://dados.ufjf.br/uploads/user/2023-06-12-151110.198087777.html

https://dados.uffs.edu.br/uploads/user/2023-06-12-150809.997842777.html

http://op.espoch.edu.ec/uploads/user/2023-06-12-150725.795624777.html

http://nripja.com/uploads/user/2023-06-12-150642.021329777.html

https://ifzo-rdb.phil.uni-greifswald.de/uploads/user/2023-06-12-150600.526582777.html

http://opendata.easypal.it/uploads/user/2023-06-12-150448.965866777.html

http://satudata.palukota.go.id/uploads/user/2023-06-12-144958.860762666.html

https://data.anaee.eu/uploads/user/2023-06-12-144048.759283666.html

https://datasets.fieldsofview.in/uploads/user/2023-06-12-143947.867666666.html

https://data.pknu.ac.kr/uploads/user/2023-06-12-143842.534883666.html

https://euh4d-data-portal.vm.fedcloud.eu/uploads/user/2023-06-12-133739.007672555.html

https://dados.ufmg.br/uploads/user/2023-06-12-134054.370470555.html

https://opendata.dap.edu.ph/uploads/user/2023-06-12-133604.053208555.html

https://datamx.io/uploads/user/2023-06-12-131733.462542555.html

https://dados.teresopolis.rj.gov.br/uploads/user/2023-06-12-133340.143115555.html

https://ckan.effect-effect.com/uploads/user/2023-06-12-133248.754999555.html

https://data.waterresearchobservatory.org/uploads/user/2023-06-12-131433.671433555.html

https://data.longan.gov.vn/uploads/user/2023-06-12-130433.244806555.html

https://ckan.app.ecocommons.org.au/uploads/user/2023-06-12-111715.214197333.html

http://www.nativehawaiiandataportal.com/uploads/user/2023-06-12-123556.893810444.html

https://ckanpj.azurewebsites.net/uploads/user/2023-06-12-123259.675049444.html

http://ruraldados.pt/uploads/user/2023-06-12-111445.925091333.html

https://dadosabertos.tce.go.gov.br/uploads/user/2023-06-12-123213.121584444.html

https://datos-ckandev.cdmx.gob.mx/uploads/user/2023-06-12-112935.555169444.html

https://data.garutkab.go.id/uploads/user/2022-12-31-163007.729462new150.html

http://cdp.centralindia.cloudapp.azure.com/uploads/user/2023-06-12-102721.458865222.html

https://ckan.fcsc.develop.datopian.com/uploads/user/2023-06-12-101952.853550-222.html

https://ckan.jombangkab.go.id/uploads/user/2022-12-31-163839.656554new150.html

https://geokur-dmp.geo.tu-dresden.de/uploads/user/2022-12-31-163934.686238new149.html

http://museums.sgm.ru/uploads/user/2022-12-31-164112.556866new148.html

https://hubofdata.ru/uploads/user/2022-12-31-164406.904355new147.html

https://ckan-dlsc-dev.unl.edu/uploads/user/2022-12-31-164706.021210new146.html

https://portal.addferti.eu/uploads/user/2022-12-31-165450.293017new146.html

https://opendata.liberec.cz/uploads/user/2022-12-31-165606.867502new145.html

http://nrri-docker.d.umn.edu:20003/uploads/user/2022-12-31-165645.858115new145.html

https://ckan-dlsc-dev.unl.edu/uploads/user/2022-12-31-164706.021210new146.html

http://nrri-docker.d.umn.edu:20003/uploads/user/2022-12-31-165645.858115new145.html

https://hubofdata.ru/uploads/user/2022-12-31-164406.904355new147.html

http://kilimodata.org/uploads/user/2023-01-01-122830.158447new145.html

http://302948.vps.tornado.no/uploads/user/2023-01-01-122946.240557new144.html

http://159.89.51.85/uploads/user/2023-01-01-123703.243559new144.html

http://134.209.229.116/uploads/user/2023-01-01-123948.392414new143.html

https://storage.googleapis.com/dx-alan-turing-dev/alan-turing-dev/storage/uploads/user/2023-01-01-124640.905255new143.html

http://ckan.onizuka.co.jp/uploads/user/2023-01-01-125214.811032new143.html

https://www.openlanc.org/uploads/user/2023-01-01-141531.949345new142.html

http://3.113.247.170/uploads/user/2023-01-01-141833.639198new142.html

https://dw.tandoncsmart.com/uploads/user/2023-01-01-142234.700497new142.html

https://www.opentourism.net/uploads/user/2023-01-01-143418.653723new151.html

https://catalog2.gbdi.cloud/uploads/user/2023-01-01-144026.461927new151.html

https://canwin-datahub.ad.umanitoba.ca/data/uploads/user/2023-06-13-070852.388908000.html

https://www.jiem.org/files/journals/1/articles/5754/submission/original/5754-15977-1-SM.html

https://www.culturayrs.unam.mx/files/journals/1/articles/6066/submission/original/6066-50315-1-SM.html 

https://revistafarmaciahospitalaria.sefh.es/gdcr/files/journals/2/articles/13776/submission/original/13776-104657-1-SM.html

https://www.econa.org.ua/files/journals/1/articles/5648/submission/original/5648-6565682639-1-SM.html

http://www.ijates.org/files/journals/1/articles/648/submission/original/648-1496-1-SM.html

http://ene-enfermeria.org/ojs/files/journals/2/articles/2635/submission/original/2635-6135-1-SM.html

http://www.scholink.org/ojs/files/journals/45/articles/26530/submission/original/26530-229485-1-SM.html

http://advances.utc.sk/files/journals/1/articles/5279/submission/original/5279-488496747-1-SM.html

http://www.ecoforumjournal.ro/files/journals/1/articles/1933/submission/original/1933-5209-1-SM.html

https://www.publicacionesrade.es/files/journals/1/articles/381/submission/original/381-667-1-SM.html

http://journal.library.du.ac.bd/files/journals/13/articles/3237/submission/original/3237-5885-1-SM.html

http://sssppj.org/files/journals/1/articles/635/submission/635-1-1038-1-2-20230612.html

http://www.pjaec.pk/files/journals/1/articles/1188/submission/1188-1-2731-1-2-20230612.html

https://www.theclarion.in/files/journals/1/articles/221/submission/221-1-336-1-2-20230612.html

http://jmcjarj.org/files/journals/1/articles/135/submission/135-1-263-2-2-20230613.html

http://journals.pu.edu.pk/journals/index.php/pujm/comment/view/4565/0/36504

https://forumias.com/post/detail/Comparing-the-Top-Disposable-Vape-Brands-1677144786

https://forumias.com/post/detail/The-Pros-and-Cons-of-Disposable-Vapes-1677145442

https://americanwomenorg.com/vapecig

https://americanwomenorg.com/post/310

https://americanwomenorg.com/read-blog/151

https://americanwomenorg.com/read-blog/159

https://americanwomenorg.com/read-blog/162

https://post.news/article/2LEaViAHmWCshqIrv9M5L6kwhtb

https://the-dots.com/projects/i-want-to-enjoy-vape-in-a-box-856430

https://sco.lt/5ToOFU

https://www.scoop.it/topic/vape-by-ecigatornew-gmail-com/p/4140681079/2023/02/04/can-i-sell-vapes-from-home

https://www.scoop.it/topic/vape-by-ecigatornew-gmail-com

https://www.sympla.com.br/produtor/vapecig

https://story.kakao.com/moonswamp/AOiFDYhMl60

https://story.kakao.com/moonswamp/eDHzsrMnM7A

https://www.instapaper.com/p/11453051

https://ctftime.org/team/213786

https://start.me/p/L1qjg8/startpage

https://answers.microsoft.com/en-us/profile/dca9eadf-e67d-4aef-a4ab-919b99fc13f1?activeViewTab=Profile&updated=1

https://disqus.com/by/ecigatornew/about/

https://vapecig.helpsite.com/

https://vapecig.helpsite.com/articles/99694-what-is-a-vape

https://community.geosociety.org/gbgm/directory/profile?UserKey=d518f376-4ec8-49db-8ce5-a262dd744d38

https://dlaz.com.ua/uncategorized/types-of-e-cigarettes.html

http://www.im-creator.com/free/vapecig/vape_factory

https://community.convertkit.com/user/vapecig

https://vapecignew.blogspot.com/

https://vapecignew.blogspot.com/2022/11/the-difference-between-shisha-and-vape.html

https://vapecignew.blogspot.com/2022/11/what-is-electronic-cigarette.html

https://vapecignew.blogspot.com/2022/08/people-who-are-addicted-to-electronic.html

https://ecigator-ecigarette.blogspot.com/2022/11/the-information-about-harm-from-vaping.html

https://ecigator-ecigarette.blogspot.com/2023/02/what-is-disposable-vape.html

https://ecigator-ecigarette.blogspot.com/2023/02/how-to-use-disposable-vape-pen.html

https://ecigator-ecigarette.blogspot.com/2023/02/what-does-it-mean-when-disposable-vape.html

https://vapecigreview.wordpress.com/

https://vapecigreview.wordpress.com/2022/11/29/the-vape-market-in-europe-and-the-u-s-and-europe/

https://vapecigreview.wordpress.com/2022/11/29/quit-smoking-with-electronic-cigarettes/

https://vapecigreview.wordpress.com/2022/11/29/differences-between-e-cigarettes-and-real-cigarettes/

https://vapecigreview.wordpress.com/2022/11/29/the-information-about-harm-from-vaping-is-a-lie/

https://vapecigreview.wordpress.com/2022/11/29/the-difference-between-shisha-and-vape/

https://www.docdroid.net/I7BNxd2/should-e-cigarettes-be-smoked-in-a-smoking-room-pdf

https://www.docdroid.net/MjcdqBi/what-you-need-to-know-about-nicotine-pdf

https://www.docdroid.net/8SfAH0Q/how-to-choose-a-vape-manufacturer-pdf

https://www.docdroid.net/CZRocnf/vaping-laws-in-the-usa-pdf

https://dochub.com/vapecignew/gDqeQZ6VzQyxg99K0jLO4Y/should-e-cigarettes-be-smoked-in-a-smoking-room-pdf?dt=x77YtRbj_NMSM5k-x8Hz

https://dochub.com/vapecignew/QonjxvZRGWXnQGxR6dl87g/what-you-need-to-know-about-nicotine-pdf?dt=tzdjNtXJpzWK7v1ip9o4

https://dochub.com/vapecignew/xP5LzojKa87g3Q3R7ZDlO3/how-to-choose-a-vape-manufacturer-pdf?dt=t-fK_vva-Zuzh6ovEuPy

https://dochub.com/vapecignew/JWop0ZAKkd9oq6eVrYa9GP/vaping-laws-in-the-usa-pdf?dt=D9NgitzGuDA1z-f9s8AE

https://dochub.com/vapecignew/pqb0g5YRqvqzl8dKJ2nx67/how-to-choose-the-right-vape-pen-for-your-needs-pdf?dt=8kL4Sx6UXKDd1sg8exv-

https://online.flippingbook.com/view/226512274/

https://online.flippingbook.com/view/226494851/

https://online.flippingbook.com/view/227344062/

https://online.flippingbook.com/view/226788512/

https://online.flippingbook.com/view/226968656/

https://online.flippingbook.com/view/226885633/

https://online.flippingbook.com/view/226666795/

https://online.flippingbook.com/view/227362512/

https://online.flippingbook.com/view/226543024/

https://online.flippingbook.com/view/226702668/

https://www.scribd.com/document/630798780/Vaping-Laws-in-France

https://vape.tiiny.site/

https://drive.google.com/file/d/16jyEESpPX8VHjy9LielEROBeu1KyOAk9/view?usp=sharing

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1WfR2JbnXez489cbsqVW3XCksHtKUC7jD/view?usp=sharing

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1gvi3q3LIUFoMXrhCh36to9HDnA7lkZXL/view?usp=sharing

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1cKxhOIj6C1sRsP_cNaJd4cZwhq2jkjOR/view?usp=sharing

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1STtiPn0yS62N4JbhMNaFOnKD3bINElcU/view?usp=sharing

https://issuu.com/vapecig/docs/what_you_need_to_know_about_nicotine

https://issuu.com/vapecig/docs/how_to_choose_a_vape_manufacturer

https://issuu.com/vapecig/docs/vaping_laws_in_the_usa

https://issuu.com/vapecig/docs/how_to_choose_the_right_vape_pen_for_your_needs

https://issuu.com/vapecig/docs/vaping_laws_in_france

https://issuu.com/vapecig/docs/vaping_laws_in_spain

https://issuu.com/vapecig/docs/could_disposable_vapes_be_banned_in_the_uk

https://issuu.com/vapecig/docs/vaping_laws_in_mexico

https://issuu.com/vapecig/docs/vaping_laws_in_the_uk

https://issuu.com/vapecig/docs/vaping_laws_in_canada

https://www.scribd.com/document/630798780/Vaping-Laws-in-France

https://www.dropbox.com/s/9xd07ozxudfnfw0/How%20to%20Choose%20a%20Vape%20Manufacturer.pdf?dl=0

https://www.dropbox.com/s/xtp7kzjxjcxpokl/Vaping%20Laws%20in%20Canada.pdf?dl=0

https://www.dropbox.com/s/7j4zz15xkhzxxp2/Vaping%20Laws%20in%20France.pdf?dl=0

https://www.dropbox.com/s/6u827zeeeyqi8vr/Vaping%20Laws%20in%20Mexico.pdf?dl=0

https://www.dropbox.com/s/0sbdfn6whsis2cz/Vaping%20Laws%20in%20Spain.pdf?dl=0

https://www.dropbox.com/s/dw6463qu4to8a4a/Vaping%20Laws%20in%20the%20UK.pdf?dl=0

https://www.dropbox.com/s/tnn3rfsnx17ftci/Vaping%20Laws%20in%20the%20USA.pdf?dl=0

https://www.dropbox.com/s/bnf6nihsh96u6fy/What%20You%20Need%20to%20Know%20About%20Nicotine.pdf?dl=0

https://www.dropbox.com/s/ncfr37574po9lkh/Could%20Disposable%20Vapes%20be%20Banned%20in%20the%20UK.pdf?dl=0

https://www.edocr.com/v/rwoo29rr/vapecig/what-you-need-to-know-about-nicotine

https://www.edocr.com/v/gxa49rnk/vapecig/how-to-choose-a-vape-manufacturer

https://www.edocr.com/v/eelkklv0/vapecig/vaping-laws-in-the-usa

https://www.edocr.com/v/vq5wzabv/vapecig/how-to-choose-the-right-vape-pen-for-your-needs

https://www.edocr.com/v/kqrzggeg/vapecig/vaping-laws-in-france

https://www.edocr.com/v/9qqwqjm9/vapecig/vaping-laws-in-spain

https://www.edocr.com/v/nxmaavvo/vapecig/could-disposable-vapes-be-banned-in-the-uk

https://www.edocr.com/v/vjrr9llv/vapecig/vaping-laws-in-mexico

https://www.edocr.com/v/a4zp68aw/vapecig/vaping-laws-in-the-uk

https://www.edocr.com/v/zkmvdlge/vapecig/vaping-laws-in-canada

https://reusable-disposable-vape.jimdosite.com/

https://detailsdisposable.weebly.com/

https://informationofdisposablevapes.blogspot.com/

https://sites.google.com/view/infodisposablevapes/home

https://hospitable-gull-dz180q.mystrikingly.com/

https://www.awkwardzombie.com/forum/viewtopic.php?f=2&t=296253&p=1547562#p1547562

https://www.crypto-city.com/forum/thread/9086/benefits-of-disposable-vapes/

https://play.teleporthq.io/workspaces/my-workspace-1li014

http://xn--80aajajavo3ag2a3c5b.xn--p1ai/portfolio/popular-vape-specific-cases/

http://xn--80aajajavo3ag2a3c5b.xn--p1ai/2022/11/09/popular-vape-specific-cases/

https://www.atoallinks.com/2022/recommends-4-vape-products/

https://www.atoallinks.com/2022/differences-between-e-cigarettes-and-real-cigarettes/

https://0xbt.net/profile/vapecig

https://0xbt.net/blog/view/12311873/popular-vape-specific-cases

https://alwilayah.net/blog/index.php?userid=336334

https://alwilayah.net/blog/index.php?userid=336334

https://pdr-studio.ru/?option=com_k2&view=itemlist&task=user&id=479686

http://sgm.controlminero.gob.ec/web/vapecig/home?p_p_id=33

http://sgm.controlminero.gob.ec/web/vapecig/home/-/blogs/what-should-i-choose-for-my-first-electronic-cigarette

http://sgm.controlminero.gob.ec/web/vapecig/home/-/blogs/is-it-true-that-smoking-and-e-cigarettes-are-bad-for-arthritis-?

http://sgm.controlminero.gob.ec/web/vapecig/home/-/blogs/health-hazards-posed-by-new-tobacco

https://mapman.gabipd.org/web/anastassia/home/-/message_boards/message/222984

https://mapman.gabipd.org/web/anastassia/home/-/message_boards/message/222992

https://mapman.gabipd.org/web/anastassia/home/-/message_boards/message/222999

https://mapman.gabipd.org/web/anastassia/home/-/message_boards/message/223006

https://www.contratacionbogota.gov.co/vi/web/vapefactory/home

https://www.contratacionbogota.gov.co/vi/web/vapefactory/home/-/blogs/advantages-and-disadvantages-of-the-pod-type-vape

https://www.contratacionbogota.gov.co/vi/web/vapefactory/home/-/blogs/recommended-pod-type-vape

https://www.contratacionbogota.gov.co/vi/web/vapefactory/home/-/blogs/what-vapde-devices-do-you-recommend

https://www.contratacionbogota.gov.co/vi/web/vapefactory/home/-/blogs/5-disposable-vapes-recommended

https://caxman.boc-group.eu/web/vapecig/home

https://caxman.boc-group.eu/web/vapecig/home/-/blogs/what-brands-are-recommended-for-vape-beginners-

https://caxman.boc-group.eu/web/vapecig/home/-/blogs/vape-brands-recommended-for-vape-beginners

https://www.laonsw.net/web/vapecig

https://www.laonsw.net/web/vapecig/home/-/blogs/types-and-characteristics-of-cigarettes

https://www.kooymantracking.com/web/vapecig

https://www.kooymantracking.com/web/vapecig/home/-/blogs/which-electronic-cigarette-vape-is-better

https://www.kooymantracking.com/web/vapecig/home/-/blogs/vape-brand-recommendations

https://s100.ust21.kr/web/vapecig

https://s100.ust21.kr/web/vapecig/home/-/blogs/vape-brand-recommendations

https://s100.ust21.kr/web/vapecig/home/-/blogs/which-electronic-cigarette-vape-is-better

https://sensornet.lepida.it/web/vapecig/home

https://sensornet.lepida.it/web/vapecig/home/-/blogs/which-electronic-vape-for-cigarettes-is-superior

https://sensornet.lepida.it/web/vapecig/home/-/blogs/vape-brand-recommendations

https://www.syracuseultimate.org/web/vapecig

https://www.syracuseultimate.org/web/vapecig/home/-/blogs/which-electronic-vape-for-cigarettes-is-superior

https://www.syracuseultimate.org/web/vapecig/home/-/blogs/what-brands-are-recommended-for-vape-beginners

https://www.ehu.eus/eu/web/miguelsanchezmazaskatedra/foro/-/message_boards/message/41903570

https://www.ehu.eus/eu/web/miguelsanchezmazaskatedra/foro/-/message_boards/message/41904114

https://business.go.tz/web/rashid.ndimbo/~/86020/home/-/message_boards/message/27805080

https://business.go.tz/web/rashid.ndimbo/~/86020/home/-/message_boards/message/27805152

https://business.go.tz/web/rashid.ndimbo/~/86020/home/-/message_boards/message/27805192

https://business.go.tz/web/rashid.ndimbo/~/86020/home/-/message_boards/category/27805166

http://www.scientix.eu/es_ES/web/scientix-cop-4/topic-1/-/message_boards/message/1310427

http://www.scientix.eu/es_ES/web/scientix-cop-4/topic-1/-/message_boards/message/1310435

http://1to1.eun.org/web/acer/work-area/-/wiki/Main/What+is+the+recommended+vape+brands/pop_up

http://1to1.eun.org/web/acer/work-area/-/wiki/Main/Explosive+e-cigarettes+and+vapes/maximized

https://liferay.enaikoon.de/web/vapecig

https://liferay.enaikoon.de/web/vapecig/home/-/wiki/Main/How+to+travel+with+a+disposable+vape

http://www.tsv-unterthuerheim.de/web/vapecig/home

http://www.tsv-unterthuerheim.de/web/vapecig/home/-/blogs/how-long-does-a-disposable-vape-pen-la-1

http://www.tsv-unterthuerheim.de/web/vapecig/home/-/blogs/how-can-i-charge-a-disposable-vape-pen

http://opr.provincia.caserta.it/web/vapecig

http://opr.provincia.caserta.it/web/vapecig/home/-/blogs/what-disposable-vape-lasts-the-longest

http://opr.provincia.caserta.it/web/vapecig/home/-/blogs/vaping-vs-smoking-is-vaping-bad-for-you-

https://nmmc.imtrac.in/web/vapecig/home

https://nmmc.imtrac.in/web/vapecig/home/-/blogs/what-is-the-best-disposable-vape

https://nmmc.imtrac.in/web/vapecig/home/-/blogs/what-makes-prefilled-disposable-vape-different

https://topgradeapp.com/zh/lesson/the-rise-of-disposable-vapes-a-convenient-solution-or-an-environmental-disaster

https://topgradeapp.com/zh/lesson/exploring-the-pros-and-cons-of-disposable-vapes

https://topgradeapp.com/zh/lesson/understanding-the-health-risks-of-disposable-vapes

https://boosty.to/vapelife/posts/0dc771b0-5994-49ab-a78a-5a149bcf4f5a

https://boosty.to/vapelife/posts/9916b93f-3857-42f4-9c36-4a359b273abb

https://boosty.to/vapelife

https://k12.instructure.com/eportfolios/295556

https://k12.instructure.com/courses/930642/pages/pod-type-vape-is-a-hot-item

https://k12.instructure.com/courses/930642/pages/where-can-i-purchase-pod-type-vape

https://uws-ce.instructure.com/eportfolios/14146

https://hhi.instructure.com/courses/29901/pages/how-do-you-use-a-pod-vape

https://hhi.instructure.com/courses/29901/pages/what-vapde-devices-do-you-recommend

https://collab.phys.unsw.edu.au:4432/bin/view/Main/Vapefactory

https://collab.phys.unsw.edu.au:4432/bin/view/Main/Disposablevape

https://collab.phys.unsw.edu.au:4432/bin/view/Main/Podvape

https://collab.phys.unsw.edu.au:4432/bin/view/Main/Puffs

https://collab.phys.unsw.edu.au:4432/bin/view/Main/SkinCare

http://wiki.cs.hse.ru/%D0%A3%D1%87%D0%B0%D1%81%D1%82%D0%BD%D0%B8%D0%BA:Vape

https://nowewyrazy.uw.edu.pl/profil/vapefactory

Rapid Reviews Infectious Diseases
Rapid Reviews Infectious Diseases
Published with