Biological and Chemical SciencesRR\C19
Published on Sep 28, 2022DOI

Reviews of "Single-cell RNA sequencing highlights a reduced function of natural killer and cytotoxic T cell in recovered COVID-19 pregnant women"

Reviewers: Claudine Irles (National Institute of Perinatology) | 📒📒📒◻️◻️ • Suhas Sureshchandra (UC Irvine) | 📒📒📒◻️◻️

by Claudine Irles and Suhas Sureshchandra
Published onSep 28, 2022
key-enterThis Pub is a Review of
Single-cell RNA sequencing highlights a reduced function of natural killer and cytotoxic T cell in recovered COVID-19 pregnant women
by Nor Haslinda Abd Aziz, Madhuri S. Salker, Aditya Kumar Lankapalli, Mohammed Nasir Shafiee, Ersoy Kocak, Surya Sekhar Pal, Omer Khalid, Norhana Mohd Kasim, Aida Kalok, Norashikin Abdul Fuad, Stephan Ossowski, Nicolas Casadei, Sara Y Brucker, Olaf Riess, Yogesh Singh, and undefined undefined
  • dx.doi.org
Description

AbstractPregnancy is a complex phenomenon during which women undergo immense immunological change throughout this period. Having an infection with the SARS-CoV-2 virus leads to an additional burden on the highly stretched immune response. Some studies suggest that age-matched pregnant women are more prone to SARS-CoV-2 infection compared with normal healthy (non-pregnant) women, while alternative evidence proposed that pregnant women are neither susceptible nor develop severe symptoms. This discrepancy in different findings regarding the immune responses of pregnant women infected with SARS-CoV-2 virus is not well understood. In this study, we investigated how SARS-CoV-2 viral infection could modulate the immune landscape during the active infection phase and recovery in pregnant females. Using flow cytometry, we identified that intermediate effector CD8+ T cells were increased in pregnant women who had recovered from COVID-19 as opposed to those currently infected. Similarly, an increase in CD4+ T helper cells (early or late) during the recovered phase was observed during the recovery phase compared with infected pregnant women or healthy pregnant women, whilst infected pregnant women had a reduced number of late effector CD4+ T cells. CD3+CD4- CD8-NKT cells that diminished during active infection in contrast to healthy pregnant women were significant increase in recovered COVID-19 recovered pregnant women. Further, our single-cell RNA sequencing data revealed that infection of SARS-CoV-2 had changed the gene expression profile of monocytes, CD4+ effector cells and antibody producing B cells in convalescent as opposed to healthy pregnant women. Additionally, several genes with cytotoxic function, interferon signalling type I & II, and pro- and anti-inflammatory functions in natural killer cells and CD8+ cytotoxic T cells were compromised in recovered patients compared with healthy pregnant women. Overall, our study highlights that SARS-CoV-2 infection deranged the adaptive immune response in pregnant women and could be implicated in pregnancy complications in ongoing pregnancies.

To read the original manuscript, click the link above.

Summary of Reviews: This study characterizes the immune landscape during active infection phase and recovery in pregnant females from COVID-19. Reviewers find the study potentially informative, with concerns over variability in gestation stage in different groups, and lack of functional follow-ups.

Reviewer 1 (Claudine Irles) | 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️

Reviewer 2 (Suhas Sureshchandra) | 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️

RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key

📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading

📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative

📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative

📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable

📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

To read the reviews, click the links below.

