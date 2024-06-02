Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Biological and Chemical Sciences
Published on Jul 02, 2024DOI

Review of "Characterization of an EG.5.1 Clinical Isolate In Vitro and In Vivo"

Reviewers: N Maness (Tulane University) | 📘📘📘📘📘

by Nicholas Maness
Published onJul 02, 2024
Review of "Characterization of an EG.5.1 Clinical Isolate In Vitro and In Vivo"
key-enterThis Pub is a Review of
Characterization of an EG.5.1 clinical isolate in vitro and in vivo
Characterization of an EG.5.1 clinical isolate in vitro and in vivo
by Ryuta Uraki, Maki Kiso, Kiyoko Iwatsuki-Horimoto, Seiya Yamayoshi, Mutsumi Ito, Shiho Chiba, Yuko Sakai-Tagawa, Masaki Imai, Yukie Kashima, Michiko Koga, Noriko Fuwa, Nobumasa Okumura, Masayuki Hojo, Noriko Iwamoto, Hideaki Kato, Hideaki Nakajima, Norio Ohmagari, Hiroshi Yotsuyanagi, Yutaka Suzuki, and Yoshihiro Kawaoka
  • Published on Sep 01, 2023
  • www.biorxiv.org
Description

Abstract EG.5.1 is a subvariant of the SARS-CoV-2 Omicron XBB variant that is rapidly increasing in prevalence worldwide. EG.5.1 has additional substitutions in its spike protein (namely, Q52H and F456L) compared with XBB.1.5. However, the pathogenicity, transmissibility, and immune evasion properties of clinical isolates of EG.5.1 are largely unknown.In this study, we used wild-type Syrian hamsters to investigate the replicative ability, pathogenicity, and transmissibility of a clinical EG.5.1 isolate. Our data show that there are no obvious differences in growth ability and pathogenicity between EG.5.1 and XBB.1.5, and both EG.5.1 and XBB.1.5 are attenuated compared to a Delta variant isolate.We also found that EG.5.1 is transmitted more efficiently between hamsters compared with XBB.1.5. In addition, unlike XBB.1.5, we detected EG.5.1 virus in the lungs of four of six exposed hamsters, suggesting that the virus tropism of EG.5.1 is different from that of XBB.1.5 after airborne transmission.Finally, we assessed the neutralizing ability of plasma from convalescent individuals and found that the neutralizing activity against EG.5.1 was slightly, but significantly, lower than that against XBB.1.5 or XBB.1.9.2. This suggests that EG.5.1 effectively evades humoral immunity and that the amino acid differences in the S protein of EG.5.1 compared with that of XBB.1.5 or XBB.1.9.2 (i.e., Q52H, R158G, and F456L) alter the antigenicity of EG.5.1.Our data suggest that the increased transmissibility and altered antigenicity of EG.5.1 may be driving its increasing prevalence over XBB.1.5 in the human population.

To read the original manuscript, click the link above.

Summary of Reviews: The reviewer found the study strong, providing a timely assessment of the EG.5 SARS-CoV-2 variant. They highlighted findings that EG.5 is similar to XBB 1.5 in pathogenicity but may have enhanced lung infection efficiency and antibody escape. While suggesting additional comparisons for broader context, the reviewer considered this an important report, emphasizing EG.5's potential for slightly increased transmissibility and immune evasion without increased pathogenicity.

Reviewer 1 (Nicholas M…) | 📘📘📘📘📘

RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key

📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading

📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative

📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative

📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable

📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

To read the reviews, click the links below. 

Connections
1 of 1
A Supplement to this Pub
Review 1: "Characterization of an EG.5.1 Clinical Isolate In Vitro and In Vivo"
Review 1: "Characterization of an EG.5.1 Clinical Isolate In Vitro and In Vivo"
by Nicholas Maness
  • Published on Jul 02, 2024
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Description

While suggesting additional comparisons for broader context, the reviewer considered this an important report, emphasizing EG.5's potential for slightly increased transmissibility and immune evasion without increased pathogenicity.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
?
Login to discuss
comment
No comments here
Why not start the discussion?
Rapid Reviews Infectious Diseases
Rapid Reviews Infectious Diseases
Published with