Review 2: "Current Schistosoma Mansoni Exposure and Infection have Distinct Determinants: A Data-driven Population-Based Study in Rural Uganda"

RR:C19 Evidence Scale rating by reviewer:

Strong. The main study claims are very well-justified by the data and analytic methods used. There is little room for doubt that the study produced has very similar results and conclusions as compared with the hypothetical ideal study. The study’s main claims should be considered conclusive and actionable without reservation.

Review: This reviewer enjoyed reading the manuscript and would like to commend the authors for conducting a detailed and very thorough analysis. The authors also have a rich dataset which enable the authors to look across multiple outcomes and arrive at very interesting conclusions that in many ways are counter-intuitive and surely will help advance the state of knowledge in the field.

Comments:

I have only minor comments because this paper to well written and thorough in addressing all their findings are results. Below are two minor comments: