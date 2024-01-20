Review 2: "Neuroinflammation in Post-Acute Sequelae of COVID-19 (PASC) as Assessed by [11C]PBR28 PET Correlates with Vascular Disease Measures"

RR:C19 Evidence Scale rating by reviewer:

Review:

The authors of this preprint measured neuroinflammation, systemic immunity and vascular disease in a small cohort of long COVID patients using, respectively, TSPO-PET and blood/plasma/serum panels.

This is a very interesting study, and quite unique as, finally, someone is looking into central immunity in COVID.

Methods are strong, and the group is very experienced in this type of studies. The results are convincing and well presented. The main finding is the convincing association between brain inflammation and vascular disease (less so with systemic immunity).