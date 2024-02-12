Review 3: "Cost-effectiveness of Vector Control Strategies for Supplementing Mass Drug Administration for Eliminating Lymphatic Filariasis in India"

RR:C19 Evidence Scale rating by reviewer:

Reliable. The main study claims are generally justified by its methods and data. The results and conclusions are likely to be similar to the hypothetical ideal study. There are some minor caveats or limitations, but they would/do not change the major claims of the study. The study provides sufficient strength of evidence on its own that its main claims should be considered actionable, with some room for future revision.

***************************************

Review: The study’s objective is to evaluate the cost-effectiveness of MDA and augmenting MDA with vector control (VC) strategies to reduce lymphatic filariasis (LF) transmission. Data came from historical controls and a 3-arm cluster randomized trial of 36 villages at risk of LF transmission, which was conducted from 2010 to 2013 in Tamil Nadu, India. Using these data, the authors assessed these strategies' impact on disease prevalence and economic costs, providing a comprehensive analysis of their value in achieving local and global LF elimination goals. The findings reveal that the addition of VC methods to MDA did not lead to statistically significant improvements in LF transmission.

The key strengths of this study are its methodological rigor, transparency, and clarity. Specifically:

The authors provided detailed break-down of costs, accounting for the lifetime of VC materials and their maintenance costs. They also clearly articulated their main findings, which is that MDA with VC strategies was dominated by MDA alone. This study, therefore, provides a nuanced understanding of how combined strategies are not always more effective and/or cost-effective, which can inform future policy decisions related to LF elimination in India and elsewhere. The study perspective is comprehensive. Authors performed the study from a community perspective. They not only collected personnel costs, including personnel salaries, but also non-personnel expenses such as treatment, transportation, and equipment costs (line 782).

Our main critique of the paper is the the lack of sensitivity analysis/scenario analysis. This study may be lack of generalizability to the general Indian population as the authors have stated in their title (line 2), given the trial was performed single-centered with 12 villages in Tamil Nadu (line 149). This issue can be solved with multiple sensitivity analyses or scenario analyses, depicting how can the Incremental cost-effectiveness ratio (ICER) vary under different states in India. Please consider varying the salary/equipment costs with data other than Tamil Nadu to enhance the generalizability.

We also identified two minor weaknesses: