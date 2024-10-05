Review of "RBD Amplicon Sequencing of Wastewater Reveals Patterns of Variant Emergence and Evolution"

To read the original manuscript, click the link above.

Summary of Review: This study investigates SARS-CoV-2 variant dynamics in El Paso, Texas, using wastewater samples' receptor-binding domain (RBD) amplicon sequencing. The findings underscore wastewater sequencing as a tool for early variant detection, aligning closely with clinical data and revealing greater variant diversity. The review highlights the study's value in showing that RBD amplicon sequencing offers fast and cost-effective insights while limited to part of the viral genome.

Reviewer 1 (Robert D…) | 📘📘📘📘📘

RR\ID Strength of Evidence Scale Key 📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading 📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative 📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable 📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

