Public Health
Published on Nov 05, 2024DOI

Review of "RBD Amplicon Sequencing of Wastewater Reveals Patterns of Variant Emergence and Evolution"

Reviewer: R Delatolla (University of Ottawa) | 📘📘📘📘📘

by Robert Delatolla
Published onNov 05, 2024
RBD amplicon sequencing of wastewater reveals patterns of variant emergence and evolution
by Xingwen Chen, John Balliew, Cici X. Bauer, Jennifer Deegan, Anna Gitter, Blake M. Hanson, Anthony W. Maresso, Michael J. Tisza, Catherine L. Troisi, Janelle Rios, Kristina D. Mena, Eric Boerwinkle, and Fuqing Wu
  • Published on Jul 12, 2024
  • www.medrxiv.org
Description

Abstract Rapid evolution of SARS-CoV-2 has resulted in the emergence of numerous variants, posing significant challenges to public health surveillance. Clinical genome sequencing, while valuable, has limitations in capturing the full epidemiological dynamics of circulating variants in the general population. This study utilized receptor-binding domain (RBD) amplicon sequencing of wastewater samples to monitor the SARS-CoV-2 community dynamics and evolution in El Paso, TX. Over 17 months, we identified 91 variants and observed waves of dominant variants transitioning from BA.2 to BA.2.12.1, BA.4&5, BQ.1, and XBB.1.5. Our findings demonstrated early detection of variants and identification of unreported outbreaks, while showing strong consistency with clinical genome sequencing data at the local, state, and national levels. Alpha diversity analyses revealed significant periodical variations, with the highest diversity observed in winter and the outbreak lag phases, likely due to lower competition among variants before the outbreak growth phase. The data underscores the importance of low transmission periods for rapid mutation and variant evolution. This study highlights the effectiveness of integrating RBD amplicon sequencing with wastewater surveillance in tracking viral evolution, understanding variant emergence, and enhancing public health preparedness.

To read the original manuscript, click the link above.

Summary of Review: This study investigates SARS-CoV-2 variant dynamics in El Paso, Texas, using wastewater samples' receptor-binding domain (RBD) amplicon sequencing. The findings underscore wastewater sequencing as a tool for early variant detection, aligning closely with clinical data and revealing greater variant diversity. The review highlights the study's value in showing that RBD amplicon sequencing offers fast and cost-effective insights while limited to part of the viral genome.

Reviewer 1 (Robert D…) | 📘📘📘📘📘

RR\ID Strength of Evidence Scale Key

📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading

📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative

📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative

📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable

📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

A Supplement to this Pub
Review 1: "RBD Amplicon Sequencing of Wastewater Reveals Patterns of Variant Emergence and Evolution"
by Robert Delatolla
  • Published on Nov 05, 2024
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Description

The review highlights the study's value in showing that RBD amplicon sequencing offers fast and cost-effective insights while limited to part of the viral genome.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
