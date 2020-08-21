Skip to main content
Biological and Chemical SciencesRR\C19
Published on Sep 21, 2020DOI

Reviews of "Lipid droplets fuels SARS-CoV-2 replication and inflammatory response"

Reviewers: Ulrich Desselberger (University of Cambridge) | 📗📗📗📗 ◻️ • KJ Helbig, Ebony Alice Monson (La Trobe University) | 📒📒📒 ◻️ ◻️ • Prasert Auewarakul (Mahidol University) | 📒📒📒 ◻️ ◻️

by Ulrich Desselberger, KJ Helbig, Ebony Alice Monson, and Prasert Auewarakul
Published onSep 21, 2020
Lipid droplets fuel SARS-CoV-2 replication and production of inflammatory mediators
by Suelen da Silva Gomes Dias, Vinicius Cardoso Soares, André C. Ferreira, Carolina Q. Sacramento, Natalia Fintelman-Rodrigues, Jairo R. Temerozo, Lívia Teixeira, Ester Barreto, Mayara Mattos, Caroline S. de Freitas, Isaclaudia G. Azevedo-Quintanilha, Pedro Paulo A. Manso, Eugenio D. Hottz, Camila R. R. Pão, Dumith C. Bou-Habib, Fernando A. Bozza, Thiago M. L. Souza, and Patrícia T. Bozza
  • Published on Aug 29, 2020
  • www.biorxiv.org
Description

Viruses are obligate intracellular parasites that make use of the host metabolic machineries to meet their biosynthetic needs, identifying the host pathways essential for the virus replication may lead to potential targets for therapeutic intervention. The mechanisms and pathways explored by SARS-CoV-2 to support its replication within host cells are not fully known. Lipid droplets (LD) are organelles with major functions in lipid metabolism and energy homeostasis, and have multiple roles in infections and inflammation. Here we demonstrate that monocytes from COVID-19 patients have an increased LD accumulation compared to SARS-CoV-2 negative donors. In vitro, SARS-CoV-2 infection modulates pathways of lipid synthesis and uptake, as CD36, SREBP-1, PPARγ and DGAT-1 in human monocytes and triggered LD formation in different human cells. LDs were found in close apposition with SARS-CoV-2 proteins and double-stranded (ds)-RNA. The pharmacological modulation of LD formation by inhibition of DGAT-1 with A922500 significantly inhibited SARS-CoV-2 replication as well as reduced production of pro-inflammatory mediators. Taken together, we demonstrate the essential role of lipid metabolic reprograming and LD formation in SARS-CoV-2 replication and pathogenesis, opening new opportunities for therapeutic strategies to COVID-19.

Summary of Reviews: This study claims infection-mediated lipid droplet biogenesis contributes to SARS-CoV-2 replication while suppressing lipid droplet formation restricts infection. However, these are not fully substantiated by the data offered due to lack of proper controls.

Reviewer 1 (Ulrich Desselberger) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

Reviewer 2 (KJ Helbig, Ebony Alice Monson) | 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️

Reviewer 3 (Prasert Auewarakul) | 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️

RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key

📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading

📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative

📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative

📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable

📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

Review 1: "Lipid droplets fuels SARS-CoV-2 replication and inflammatory response"
by Ulrich Desselberger
  • Published on Sep 21, 2020
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Description

Review 2: "Lipid droplets fuels SARS-CoV-2 replication and inflammatory response"
by KJ Helbig and Ebony Alice Monson
  • Published on Sep 21, 2020
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Description

Review 3: "Lipid droplets fuels SARS-CoV-2 replication and inflammatory response"
by Prasert Auewarakul
  • Published on Sep 21, 2020
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Description

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
