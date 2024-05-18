Review 1: "Functional Genomics Screens Reveal a Role for TBC1D24 and SV2B in Antibody-dependent Enhancement of Dengue Virus Infection"

RR:C19 Evidence Scale rating by reviewer:

Potentially informative. The main claims made are not strongly justified by the methods and data, but may yield some insight. The results and conclusions of the study may resemble those from the hypothetical ideal study, but there is substantial room for doubt. Decision-makers should consider this evidence only with a thorough understanding of its weaknesses, alongside other evidence and theory. Decision-makers should not consider this actionable, unless the weaknesses are clearly understood and there is other theory and evidence to further support it.

Review: The study is rigorously conducted and well-written, with a strong rationale and sound methodology. The authors address several limitations of the cell models used; however, they do not sufficiently discuss the implications of these limitations on the overall conclusions of the study.

While human erythroleukemic K562 cells, the primary model used in this research, although often used in DENV research are a standard cell culture model for chronic myeloid leukemia, and do not naturally represent the primary target cells for direct DENV infection or antibody-dependent enhancement (ADE) of DENV, such as myeloid cells. Myeloid cells are known to be susceptible to both direct infection and ADE in the presence of non-neutralizing antibodies. Addressing this discrepancy is crucial for accurately interpreting the study's findings in the context of natural DENV infection.

Additionally, discussing the tissue/cell-specific expression of TBC1D24 and SV2B, possibly using resources like the Human Protein Atlas, would greatly benefit the scientific community. This information is crucial for translating these potentially significant findings to natural infections, which predominantly occur in immune cells.