Review 2: "Use of Indomethacin for mild and moderate Covid -19 patients. A Randomized Control Trial"

RR:C19 Evidence Scale rating by reviewer:

Reliable. The main study claims are generally justified by its methods and data. The results and conclusions are likely to be similar to the hypothetical ideal study. There are some minor caveats or limitations, but they would/do not change the major claims of the study. The study provides sufficient strength of evidence on its own that its main claims should be considered actionable, with some room for future revision.

***************************************

Review:

This opinion is based on:

Does the manuscript confirm previous work or refute the current understanding?

This manuscript challenges current clinical practice using paracetamol based on confirmation of previous theoretical work applied to clinical practice.

How well does the manuscript position the work within the current literature/understanding?

The literature review is selective for relevant prior work and gives adequate theoretical support for this change in clinical practice. The literature review may benefit from updates. For example, the review could address the Omicron variant, as suggested in clarifications in the attached.

I recommend this manuscript for full publishing.

Is there clarity regarding the recommended actions that result from the findings?

It is well-structured and well-written for a general clinical audience and clinical trial specialists. The text would benefit from clarifications as suggested in the attached. It would be helpful to address more explicitly how the benefit of indomethacin over paracetamol, shown here in a hospital setting, may also apply in community or outpatient settings. For example, the prophylactic use of PPI also applies and is simple since these are now available direct-to-consumer. However, indomethacin is a prescription-only drug in most countries, though many have direct-to-consumer supply methods via qualified pharmacists which could be used.

Do authors pay attention to ethics, diversity, and inclusion?

No issues.