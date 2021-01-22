Skip to main content
Published on Feb 22, 2021DOI

Reviews of "Deaths of Despair and the Incidence of Excess Mortality in 2020"

Reviewers: 📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ • Rudi Rocha (FGV-EAESP) | 📗📗📗📗◻️ • Tom Vogl (UCSD) | 📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ • Nicholas Reynolds (University of Essex) | 📒📒📒◻️◻️

by Rudi Rocha, Tom Vogl, and Nicholas Reynolds
Published onFeb 22, 2021
key-enterThis Pub is a Review of
Deaths of Despair and the Incidence of Excess Mortality in 2020
by Casey Mulligan
  • Published on Dec 01, 2020
  • dx.doi.org

To read the original manuscript, click the link above.

Summary of Reviews: Reviewers disagree on this preprint. One finds a major methodological flaw that makes the conclusions unreliable; the other finds the analysis general but reliable, and suggests that the findings should engage other work on the mental health consequences of the pandemic.

Reviewer 1 | 📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️

Reviewer 2 (Rudi Rocha) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

Reviewer 3 (Tom Vogl) | 📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️

Reviewer 4 (Nicholas Reynolds) | 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️

RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key

📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading

📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative

📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative

📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable

📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

To read the reviews, click the links below.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
