Biological and Chemical Sciences
Published on Nov 24, 2024DOI

Reviews of "A Fast-Acting Inhibitor of Blood-Stage P. falciparum with Mechanism Distinct from Artemisinin and Chloroquine"

Reviewers: X Fernàndez-Busquets & Y Avalos-Padilla (Barcelona Institute for Global Health) | 📗📗📗📗◻️ • E Winzeler & M de Souza Laureano (UC San Diego) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

by Xavier Fernàndez-Busquets, Yunuen Avalos-Padilla, Elizabeth Winzeler, and Mariana de Souza Laureano
Published onNov 24, 2024
key-enterThis Pub is a Review of
A fast-acting inhibitor of blood-stage P. falciparum with mechanism distinct from artemisinin and chloroquine
by Stephanie Kabeche, Thomas Meister, and Ellen Yeh
  • Published on Aug 12, 2024
  • www.biorxiv.org
Description

ABSTRACT Artemisinins are first-line treatment for malaria, prized for their extremely fast reduction of parasite load in patients. New fast-acting antimalarial compounds are urgently needed to counter artemisinin resistance, but the fast parasite reduction observed with artemisinins is rare among antimalarial compounds. Here we show that MMV1580853 has a very fast in vitro killing rate, comparable to that of dihydroartemisinin. Near-complete parasite growth inhibition was observed within 1 hour of treatment with MMV1580853 and dihydroartemisinin, while chloroquine, another fast-acting antimalarial, showed partial growth inhibition after 1h. MMV1580853 was reported to inhibit prenyltransferases, but its fast killing rate is inconsistent with this mechanism-of-action and we were unable to validate any of 3 annotated P. falciparum prenyltransferases as MMV1580853 targets. MMV1580853 also did not phenocopy the inhibition phenotype of either chloroquine or dihydroartemisinin. These results indicate that MMV1580853 has a distinct mechanism-of-action leading to a very fast killing rate. MMV1580853 compound development and investigation of its mechanism-of-action will be critical avenues in the search for drugs matching the remarkable clinical efficacy of artemisinin.

Summary of Reviews: The reviewers found the study reliable. They found the methodology clear and robust in demonstrating the antimalarial activity of the described compound. However, they suggest more assays, for instance with other parasite lines, could have been conducted to ascertain the mechanism of the drug.

Reviewer 1 (Xavier F… & Yunuen A…) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

Reviewer 2 (Elizabeth W… & Mariana d…) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

RR\ID Strength of Evidence Scale Key

📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading

📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative

📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative

📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable

📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

Connections
1 of 2
A Supplement to this Pub
Review 1: "A Fast-Acting Inhibitor of Blood-Stage P. falciparum with Mechanism Distinct from Artemisinin and Chloroquine"
by Xavier Fernàndez-Busquets and Yunuen Avalos-Padilla
  • Published on Nov 24, 2024
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Description

Reviewers found the methodology clear and robust in demonstrating the antimalarial activity of the described compound.

A Supplement to this Pub
Review 2: "A Fast-Acting Inhibitor of Blood-Stage P. falciparum with Mechanism Distinct from Artemisinin and Chloroquine"
by Elizabeth Winzeler and Mariana de Souza Laureano
  • Published on Nov 24, 2024
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Description

Reviewers found the methodology clear and robust in demonstrating the antimalarial activity of the described compound.

