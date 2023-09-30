Reviews of "Symptom Persistence and Biomarkers in Post-COVID-19/Chronic Fatigue Syndrome – Results from a Prospective Observational Cohort"

Description
Abstract Introduction Post-COVID-19 syndrome (PCS) is characterized by a wide range of symptoms, predominantly fatigue and exertional intolerance. While disease courses during the first year post infection have been repeatedly described, little is known about long-term health consequences.Methods We assessed symptom severity and various biomarkers at three time points post infection (3-8 months (mo), 9-16mo, 17-20mo) in 106 PCS patients with moderate to severe fatigue and exertional intolerance. A subset of patients fulfilled diagnostic criteria of myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome (PCS-ME/CFS) based on the Canadian Consensus Criteria.Results While PCS-ME/CFS patients showed persisting symptom severity and disability up to 20mo post infection, PCS patients reported an overall health improvement. Inflammatory biomarkers equally decreased in both groups. Lower hand grip force at onset correlated with symptom persistence especially in PCS-ME/CFS.Discussion Debilitating PCS may persist beyond 20mo post infection, particularly in patients fulfilling diagnostic criteria for ME/CFS.