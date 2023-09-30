Skip to main content
Medical Sciences
Published on Oct 30, 2023DOI

Reviews of "Symptom Persistence and Biomarkers in Post-COVID-19/Chronic Fatigue Syndrome – Results from a Prospective Observational Cohort"

Reviewers: A Lloyd (UNSW Sydney | 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ • R Raijmakers (Amsterdam UMC) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

by Andrew Lloyd and Ruud Raijmakers
Published onOct 30, 2023
Symptom persistence and biomarkers in post-COVID-19/chronic fatigue syndrome – results from a prospective observational cohort
by A. F. Legler, L. Meyer-Arndt, L. Mödl, C. Kedor, H. Freitag, E. Stein, U. Hoppmann, R. Rust, Frank Konietschke, A. Thiel, F. Paul, C. Scheibenbogen, and J. Bellmann-Strobl
  • Published on Apr 17, 2023
  • www.medrxiv.org
Description

Abstract Introduction Post-COVID-19 syndrome (PCS) is characterized by a wide range of symptoms, predominantly fatigue and exertional intolerance. While disease courses during the first year post infection have been repeatedly described, little is known about long-term health consequences.Methods We assessed symptom severity and various biomarkers at three time points post infection (3-8 months (mo), 9-16mo, 17-20mo) in 106 PCS patients with moderate to severe fatigue and exertional intolerance. A subset of patients fulfilled diagnostic criteria of myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome (PCS-ME/CFS) based on the Canadian Consensus Criteria.Results While PCS-ME/CFS patients showed persisting symptom severity and disability up to 20mo post infection, PCS patients reported an overall health improvement. Inflammatory biomarkers equally decreased in both groups. Lower hand grip force at onset correlated with symptom persistence especially in PCS-ME/CFS.Discussion Debilitating PCS may persist beyond 20mo post infection, particularly in patients fulfilling diagnostic criteria for ME/CFS.

Summary of Reviews: This preprint investigates symptom persistence in patients with Post-COVID-19 Syndrome, finding some potential biomarkers and chronicfatigue syndrome correlated with symptom persistence. Reviewers were particularly concerned with the absence of a control group, with some of the authors’ conclusions overstated based on this limitation. In its current state as a preprint, descriptions of several methods and supplemental data are also not available, making it more difficult to fully assess certain results.

Reviewer 1 (Andrew L…) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

Reviewer 2 (Ruud R…) | 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️

RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key

📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading

📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative

📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative

📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable

📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

A Review of this Pub
Review 1: "Symptom Persistence and Biomarkers in Post-COVID-19/Chronic Fatigue Syndrome – Results From a Prospective Observational Cohort"
by Andrew Lloyd
  • Published on Oct 30, 2023
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
A Supplement to this Pub
Review 2: "Symptom Persistence and Biomarkers in Post-COVID-19/Chronic Fatigue Syndrome – Results From a Prospective Observational Cohort"
by Ruud Raijmakers
  • Published on Oct 30, 2023
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
