Reviews of "Symptom Persistence and Biomarkers in Post-COVID-19/Chronic Fatigue Syndrome – Results from a Prospective Observational Cohort"

Summary of Reviews: This preprint investigates symptom persistence in patients with Post-COVID-19 Syndrome, finding some potential biomarkers and chronicfatigue syndrome correlated with symptom persistence. Reviewers were particularly concerned with the absence of a control group, with some of the authors’ conclusions overstated based on this limitation. In its current state as a preprint, descriptions of several methods and supplemental data are also not available, making it more difficult to fully assess certain results.

Reviewer 1 (Andrew L…) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

Reviewer 2 (Ruud R…) | 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️

RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key 📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading 📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative 📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable 📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

