Medical SciencesRR\C19
Published on Feb 13, 2022DOI

Reviews of "BNT162b2 vaccine boosts neutralizing antibodies to ancestral SARS-CoV-2 & Omicron variant in adults received 2-dose inactivated vaccine"

Reviewers: You-Wen He, Sheng Luo (Duke University) | 📗📗📗📗◻️ • Rino Rappuoli, Simone Pecetta (GlaxoSmithKline) | 📘📘📘📘📘

by You-Wen He, Sheng Luo, Rino Rappuoli, and Simone Pecetta
Published onFeb 13, 2022
BNT162b2 vaccine boosts neutralizing antibodies to ancestral SARS-CoV-2 & Omicron variant in adults received 2-dose inactivated vaccine
by Nancy H. L. Leung, Samuel M. S. Cheng, Mario Martín-Sánchez, Niki Y. M. Au, Yvonne Y. Ng, Leo L. H. Luk, Karl C. K. Chan, John K. C. Li, Yonna W. Y. Leung, Leo C. H. Tsang, Sara Chaothai, Kelvin K. H. Kwan, Dennis K. M. Ip, Leo L. M. Poon, Gabriel M. Leung, J. S. Malik Peiris, and Benjamin J. Cowling
Description

AbstractLimited data exist on antibody responses to mixed vaccination strategies involving inactivated COVID-19 vaccines, particularly in the context of emerging variants. We conducted an open label trial and administered a third vaccine dose of an mRNA vaccine (BNT162b2, BioNTech/Fosun Pharma) in adults aged ≥30 years who had previously received two doses of an inactivated COVID-19 vaccine. We collected blood samples prior to administering the third dose and 28 days later, and tested for antibodies to the ancestral virus using a binding assay (ELISA), a surrogate virus neutralization test (sVNT) and a live virus plaque reduction neutralization test (PRNT), and to the Omicron variant using PRNT. A third dose of BNT162b2 substantially increased antibody titers on each assay. Mean ELISA levels increased from an optical density (OD) of 0.3 to 2.1 (p<0.01), and mean sVNT levels increased from an inhibition of 17% to 96% (p<0.01). In a random subset of 20 participants, the geometric mean PRNT50 titers rose very substantially by at least 27 fold from Day 0 to Day 28 against the ancestral virus (p<0.01) and rose by at least 14 fold against the Omicron variant (p<0.01). In daily monitoring, post-vaccination reactions subsided within 7 days for over 99% of participants. In conclusion, a third dose of COVID-19 vaccination with an mRNA vaccine substantially improved antibody levels against the ancestral virus and against the Omicron variant with well-tolerated safety profile, in adults who had received two doses of inactivated vaccine 6 months earlier.

Summary of Reviews: This study investigated the extent of the BNT162 third dose's protection in patients who received two doses of inactivated vaccines. The study found that the booster increased antibody levels against the ancestral strain and the Omicron VoC. Reviewers deem the claims reliable.

Reviewer 1 (You-Wen He, Sheng Luo) |📗📗📗📗◻️

Reviewer 2 (Rino Rappuoli, Simone Pecetta) | 📘📘📘📘📘

RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key

📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading

📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative

📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative

📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable

📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

Review 1: "BNT162b2 vaccine boosts neutralizing antibodies to ancestral SARS-CoV-2 & Omicron variant in adults received 2-dose inactivated vaccine"
by You-Wen He and Sheng Luo
  • Published on Feb 13, 2022
Review 2: "BNT162b2 vaccine boosts neutralizing antibodies to ancestral SARS-CoV-2 & Omicron variant in adults received 2-dose inactivated vaccine"
by Rino Rappuoli and Simone Pecetta
  • Published on Feb 13, 2022
