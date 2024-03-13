Review 3: "Epidemiological Profile of Crimean-Congo Hemorrhagic Fever, Iraq, 2018"

RR:C19 Evidence Scale rating by reviewer:

Reliable. The main study claims are generally justified by its methods and data. The results and conclusions are likely to be similar to the hypothetical ideal study. There are some minor caveats or limitations, but they would/do not change the major claims of the study. The study provides sufficient strength of evidence on its own that its main claims should be considered actionable, with some room for future revision.

Review: The preprint describes the details of unconfirmed and confirmed cases of CCHF in Iraq in 2018. Cases are described by location, and date and both recorded symptoms and treatments are tabulated. here is a clear seasonal and geographic peak.

Overall this manuscript is well presented and well written. I would change a few things around and add a few details, as detailed below. The most significant is that some tables are included but not described in the text.

I would also do a proper copy edit for the English which as quite a few minor grammatical errors , though not enough to obscure the meaning of the content.

Minor Comments below: