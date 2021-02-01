Skip to main content
Published on Mar 01, 2021DOI

Reviews of "Interleukin-6 Receptor Antagonists in Critically Ill Patients with Covid-19 – Preliminary report"

Reviewers: Manish Sagar (Boston University) | 📘📘📘📘📘 • Mike Samsonov (Sechenov Moscow Medical Academy) | 📘📘📘📘📘

by Manish Sagar and Mike Samsonov
Published onMar 01, 2021
Interleukin-6 Receptor Antagonists in Critically Ill Patients with Covid-19 – Preliminary report
by The REMAP-CAP Investigators, Anthony C. Gordon, Paul R. Mouncey, Farah Al-Beidh, Kathryn M. Rowan, Alistair D. Nichol, Yaseen M. Arabi, Djillali Annane, Abi Beane, Wilma van Bentum-Puijk, Lindsay R. Berry, Zahra Bhimani, Marc J.M. Bonten, Charlotte A. Bradbury, Frank M. Brunkhorst, Adrian Buzgau, Allen C. Cheng, Michelle A. Detry, Eamon J. Duffy, Lise J. Estcourt, Mark Fitzgerald, Herman Goossens, Rashan Haniffa, Alisa M. Higgins, Thomas E. Hills, Christopher M. Horvat, Francois Lamontagne, Patrick R. Lawler, Helen L. Leavis, Kelsey M. Linstrum, Edward Litton, Elizabeth Lorenzi, John C. Marshall, Florian B. Mayr, Danny McAuley, Anna McGlothlin, Shay P McGuinness, Bryan J. McVerry, Stephanie K. Montgomery, Susan C. Morpeth, Srinivas Murthy, Katrina Orr, Rachael L. Parke, Jane C. Parker, Asad E. Patanwala, Ville Pettilä, Emma Rademaker, Marlene S. Santos, Christina T. Saunders, Christopher W. Seymour, Manu Shankar-Hari, Wendy I. Sligl, Alexis F. Turgeon, Anne M. Turner, Frank L. van de Veerdonk, Ryan Zarychanski, Cameron Green, Roger J. Lewis, Derek C. Angus, Colin J. McArthur, Scott Berry, Steve A. Webb, and Lennie P.G. Derde
  • Published on Jan 09, 2021
  • www.medrxiv.org
Description

Abstract Background The efficacy of interleukin-6 receptor antagonists in critically ill patients with coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) is unclear.Methods We evaluated tocilizumab and sarilumab in an ongoing international, multifactorial, adaptive platform trial. Adult patients with Covid-19, within 24 hours of commencing organ support in an intensive care unit, were randomized to receive either tocilizumab (8mg/kg) or sarilumab (400mg) or standard care (control). The primary outcome was an ordinal scale combining in-hospital mortality (assigned −1) and days free of organ support to day 21. The trial uses a Bayesian statistical model with pre-defined triggers to declare superiority, efficacy, equivalence or futility.Results Tocilizumab and sarilumab both met the pre-defined triggers for efficacy. At the time of full analysis 353 patients had been assigned to tocilizumab, 48 to sarilumab and 402 to control. Median organ support-free days were 10 (interquartile range [IQR] −1, 16), 11 (IQR 0, 16) and 0 (IQR −1, 15) for tocilizumab, sarilumab and control, respectively. Relative to control, median adjusted odds ratios were 1.64 (95% credible intervals [CrI] 1.25, 2.14) for tocilizumab and 1.76 (95%CrI 1.17, 2.91) for sarilumab, yielding >99.9% and 99.5% posterior probabilities of superiority compared with control. Hospital mortality was 28.0% (98/350) for tocilizumab, 22.2% (10/45) for sarilumab and 35.8% (142/397) for control. All secondary outcomes and analyses supported efficacy of these IL-6 receptor antagonists.Conclusions In critically ill patients with Covid-19 receiving organ support in intensive care, treatment with the IL-6 receptor antagonists, tocilizumab and sarilumab, improved outcome, including survival. (ClinicalTrials.gov number: NCT02735707)

Summary of Reviews: IL-6 receptor inhibitor therapy likely reduces morbidity and mortality in a select group of patients if used within 24 hours of worsening clinical status. Both reviewers considered the multi-center, placebo-controlled randomized control trial results to be strong.

Reviewer 1 (Manish Sagar) | 📘📘📘📘📘

Reviewer 2 (Mike Samsonov) | 📘📘📘📘📘

RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key

📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading

📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative

📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative

📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable

📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

Review 1: "Interleukin-6 Receptor Antagonists in Critically Ill Patients with Covid-19 – Preliminary report"
by Manish Sagar
  • Published on Mar 01, 2021
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Description

IL-6 receptor inhibitor therapy likely reduces morbidity and mortality in a select group of patients if used within 24 hours of worsening clinical status. Both reviewers considered the multi-center, placebo-controlled randomized control trial results to be strong.

A Supplement to this Pub
Review 2: "Interleukin-6 Receptor Antagonists in Critically Ill Patients with Covid-19 – Preliminary report"
by Mike Samsonov
  • Published on Mar 01, 2021
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Description

IL-6 receptor inhibitor therapy likely reduces morbidity and mortality in a select group of patients if used within 24 hours of worsening clinical status. Both reviewers considered the multi-center, placebo-controlled randomized control trial results to be strong.

