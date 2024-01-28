Skip to main content
Biological and Chemical Sciences
Published on Feb 28, 2024DOI

Reviews of "Viral Proteins Activate PARIS-Mediated tRNA Degradation and Viral tRNAs Rescue Infection"

Reviewers: S Silas (UC San Francisco) | 📘📘📘📘📘 • D Taylor (UT Austin) & J Bravo (UT Austin) | 📘📘📘📘📘

by Sukrit Silas, David Taylor, and Jack Bravo
Published onFeb 28, 2024
This Pub is a Review of
Viral proteins activate PARIS-mediated tRNA degradation and viral tRNAs rescue infection
by Nathaniel Burman, Svetlana Belukhina, Florence Depardieu, Royce A. Wilkinson, Mikhail Skutel, Andrew Santiago-Frangos, Ava B. Graham, Alexei Livenskyi, Anna Chechenina, Natalia Morozova, Trevor Zahl, William S. Henriques, Murat Buyukyoruk, Christophe Rouillon, Lena Shyrokova, Tatsuaki Kurata, Vasili Hauryliuk, Konstantin Severinov, Justine Groseille, Agnès Thierry, Romain Koszul, Florian Tesson, Aude Bernheim, David Bikard, Blake Wiedenheft, and Artem Isaev
  • Published on Jan 09, 2024
  • www.biorxiv.org
Description

Abstract Viruses compete with each other for limited cellular resources, and some viruses deliver defense mechanisms that protect the host from competing genetic parasites. PARIS is a defense system, often encoded in viral genomes, that is composed of a 53 kDa ABC ATPase (AriA) and a 35 kDa TOPRIM nuclease (AriB). Here we show that AriA and AriB assemble into a 425 kDa supramolecular immune complex. We use cryo-EM to determine the structure of this complex which explains how six molecules of AriA assemble into a propeller-shaped scaffold that coordinates three subunits of AriB. ATP-dependent detection of foreign proteins triggers the release of AriB, which assembles into a homodimeric nuclease that blocks infection by cleaving the host tRNALys. Phage T5 subverts PARIS immunity through expression of a tRNALys variant that prevents PARIS-mediated cleavage, and thereby restores viral infection. Collectively, these data explain how AriA functions as an ATP-dependent sensor that detects viral proteins and activates the AriB toxin. PARIS is one of an emerging set of immune systems that form macromolecular complexes for the recognition of foreign proteins, rather than foreign nucleic acids.

To read the original manuscript, click the link above.

Summary of Reviews: Both reviewers offered strong support for this manuscript characterizing the PARIS bacterial immune system, praising the compelling multi-disciplinary evidence presented on the mechanism of PARIS activation and tRNA degradation to induce viral infection abortion.

Reviewer 1 (Sukrit S…) | 📘📘📘📘📘

Reviewer 2 (David T… & Jack B…) | 📘📘📘📘📘

RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key

📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading

📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative

📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative

📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable

📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

To read the reviews, click the links below. 

Connections
1 of 2
A Supplement to this Pub
Review 2: "Viral Proteins Activate PARIS-Mediated tRNA Degradation and Viral tRNAs Rescue Infection"
by David Taylor and Jack Bravo
  • Published on Feb 28, 2024
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Description

A Supplement to this Pub
Review 1: "Viral Proteins Activate PARIS-Mediated tRNA Degradation and Viral tRNAs Rescue Infection"
by Sukrit Silas
  • Published on Feb 28, 2024
  • rrid.mitpress.mit.edu
Description

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
