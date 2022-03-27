Skip to main content
Medical SciencesRR\C19
Published on Apr 27, 2022DOI

Reviews of "Duration of viable virus shedding in SARS-CoV-2 omicron variant infection"

Reviewers: Venkataramana Kandi (Prathima Institute of Medical Sciences) | 📗📗📗📗◻️ • Luciana Jesus da Costa. (Federal University of Rio de Janeiro) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

by Venkataramana Kandi and Luciana Jesus da Costa
Published onApr 27, 2022
Reviews of "Duration of viable virus shedding in SARS-CoV-2 omicron variant infection"
Duration of viable virus shedding in SARS-CoV-2 omicron variant infection
by Julie Boucau, Caitlin Marino, James Regan, Rockib Uddin, Manish C. Choudhary, James P. Flynn, Geoffrey Chen, Ashley M. Stuckwisch, Josh Mathews, May Y. Liew, Arshdeep Singh, Taryn Lipiner, Autumn Kittilson, Meghan Melberg, Yijia Li, Rebecca F. Gilbert, Zahra Reynolds, Surabhi L. Iyer, Grace C. Chamberlin, Tammy D. Vyas, Marcia B. Goldberg, Jatin M. Vyas, Jonathan Z. Li, Jacob E. Lemieux, Mark J. Siedner, and Amy K. Barczak
Description

ABSTRACTClinical features of SARS-CoV-2 Omicron variant infection, including incubation period and transmission rates, distinguish this variant from preceding variants. However, whether the duration of shedding of viable virus differs between omicron and previous variants is not well understood. To characterize how variant and vaccination status impact shedding of viable virus, we serially sampled symptomatic outpatients newly diagnosed with COVID-19. Anterior nasal swabs were tested for viral load, sequencing, and viral culture. Time to PCR conversion was similar between individuals infected with the Delta and the Omicron variant. Time to culture conversion was also similar, with a median time to culture conversion of 6 days (interquartile range 4-8 days) in both groups. There were also no differences in time to PCR or culture conversion by vaccination status.

To read the original manuscript, click the link above.

Summary of Reviews: This preprint focuses on the viral shedding classification of Sars-CoV-2 in Omicron and Delta variant infections including incubation and transmission rates of the virus and notes similarities between the variants' viral factors. The reviewers found this study’s claims reliable.

Reviewer 1 (Venkataramana Kandi) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

Reviewer 2 (Luciana Jesus da Costa) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key

📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading

📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative

📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative

📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable

📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
