Reviews of "Duration of viable virus shedding in SARS-CoV-2 omicron variant infection"

Summary of Reviews: This preprint focuses on the viral shedding classification of Sars-CoV-2 in Omicron and Delta variant infections including incubation and transmission rates of the virus and notes similarities between the variants' viral factors. The reviewers found this study’s claims reliable.

Reviewer 1 (Venkataramana Kandi) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

Reviewer 2 (Luciana Jesus da Costa) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key 📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading 📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative 📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative 📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable 📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

