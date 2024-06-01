Review 1: "Dynamics of the Viral Community on the Cheese Surface during Maturation and Persistence across Production Years"

RR:C19 Evidence Scale rating by reviewer:

Strong. The main study claims are very well-justified by the data and analytic methods used. There is little room for doubt that the study produced has very similar results and conclusions as compared with the hypothetical ideal study. The study’s main claims should be considered conclusive and actionable without reservation.

***************************************

Review: The authors studied French smear-ripened cheeses by both viral metagenomics and 16S metabarcoding approaches to assess both the succession of phages and bacterial communities on the cheese surface during cheese ripening, and their variations in ready-to-eat cheeses over 4 years of production. They observed a transition of the phage community structure during ripening with a decreased relative abundance of viral species (vOTUs) associated with Lactococcus phages, which were replaced by vOTUs associated with phages infecting ripening bacteria such as Brevibacterium, Glutamicibacter, Pseudoalteromonas and Vibrio. Specifically, the relative abundance of several phages, such as Glutamicibacter phage Montesquieu, Psychrobacter phage d’Alembert and Lactococcus phages belonging to the (Skunavirus genus), KSY1 and P335 groups was positively correlated to the relative abundance of their predicted bacterial hosts.

The work is clearly and accurately presented, well-structured and well-written. The main study claims are very well-justified by the data and analytic methods used. The tables and figures are chosen and designed with relevance and style. Therefore, the overall conclusions and main claims detailed above are clearly substantiated by the evidence presented. They should be considered conclusive and actionable without reservation.

The manuscript cites current and relevant literature and discuss limitations. For instance, the authors point out that the observed positive correlation between a phage and its predicted bacterial host contrasts with the anticipated negative correlation that might have been expected if virulent phages were responsible for eliminating key members of the bacterial community during cheese ripening. The authors conclude with good reason that future investigations at strain level would be highly relevant to better understand the ecological role of phages in cheese rind microbial communities. One limitation of the study is the lack of analysis of the fungal community and its virome. The authors could briefly discuss the relevance of this component of the microbiota for the cheese studied.