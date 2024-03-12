Review 4: "Release of P-TEFb from the Super Elongation Complex promotes HIV-1 Latency Reversal"

RR:C19 Evidence Scale rating by reviewer:

Reliable. The main study claims are generally justified by its methods and data. The results and conclusions are likely to be similar to the hypothetical ideal study. There are some minor caveats or limitations, but they would/do not change the major claims of the study. The study provides sufficient strength of evidence on its own that its main claims should be considered actionable, with some room for future revision.

Review: In this article, the authors investigate the potential of inhibiting the Super Elongation Complex (SEC) as a strategy to reactivate latent HIV-1 proviruses. It begins with a clear introduction, outlining the critical role of P-TEFb (positive transcription elongation factor b) in regulating transcription elongation. The authors then embark on a series of experiments to explore whether the SEC is indispensable for HIV-1 replication in cell lines and primary CD4+ T cells.

Using multiplexed CRISPR-Cas9 ribonucleoproteins (RNPs), the investigators knocked out various SEC components in cells from multiple healthy donors. Interestingly, while the knockout of P-TEFb components significantly decreased infection rates, the knockout of other SEC components either had no effect or even led to increased infection rates. This suggests that while P-TEFb is essential, other SEC components might be dispensable or could potentially hinder infection.

To assess the potential therapeutic implications, the study introduces KL-2, a small molecule inhibitor targeting the SEC to release P-TEFb. The findings demonstrate that KL-2 enhances HIV-1 infection in primary CD4+ T cells, especially when combined with other latency reversing agents (LRAs), as indicated by qRT-PCR results showing elevated viral transcription initiation and elongation. However, concerns arise regarding the toxicity observed at higher concentrations of KL-2, prompting further investigation into its safety profile and its non-specific effects.

Furthermore, the study explores the synergistic effects of KL-2 with other LRAs in reactivating latent viral reservoirs, using both J-Lat and other cell line models and PBMCs from aviremic patients. While J-Lat models provide convenient tools for experimentation, questions persist about their physiological relevance compared to primary T cells. The authors additionally evaluate the requirement of Tat in KL-2 induced latency reversal reveals and they found cell line-specific responses. This finding aligns with expected variations in signaling among different cell lines utilized. Nonetheless, experiments with patient-derived PBMCs strengthen the argument for KL-2's potential therapeutic utility.

Despite these promising findings, the study raises several caveats and challenges. The translatability of KL-2 or P-TEFb inhibitors to clinical settings remains uncertain, particularly concerning toxicity. Moreover, the efficacy of Shock and Kill approaches in reducing or eradicating viral reservoirs in vivo has been limited, highlighting the need for more comprehensive strategies that address immunological barriers and non-specific effects of LRAs.

In conclusion, while the study offers valuable insights into the role of SEC inhibition in HIV-1 eradication strategies, further research is warranted to address the identified limitations and advance towards more effective therapeutic interventions.