Biological and Chemical SciencesRR\C19
Published on Apr 14, 2022DOI

Review of "An emerging SARS-CoV-2 mutant evading cellular immunity and increasing viral infectivity"

Reviewer: Daniele Focosi (Azienda Ospedaliero Universitaria Pisana) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

by Daniele Focosi
Published onApr 14, 2022
An emerging SARS-CoV-2 mutant evading cellular immunity and increasing viral infectivity
by Chihiro Motozono, Mako Toyoda, Jiri Zahradnik, Terumasa Ikeda, Akatsuki Saito, Toong Seng Tan, Isaac Ngare, Hesham Nasser, Izumi Kimura, Keiya Uriu, Yusuke Kosugi, Shiho Torii, Akiko Yonekawa, Nobuyuki Shimono, Yoji Nagasaki, Rumi Minami, Takashi Toya, Noritaka Sekiya, Takasuke Fukuhara, Yoshiharu Matsuura, Gideon Schreiber, So Nakagawa, Takamasa Ueno, Kei Sato, and undefined undefined
Description

SummaryDuring the current SARS-CoV-2 pandemic that is devastating the modern societies worldwide, many variants that naturally acquire multiple mutations have emerged. Emerging mutations can affect viral properties such as infectivity and immune resistance. Although the sensitivity of naturally occurring SARS-CoV-2 variants to humoral immunity has recently been investigated, that to human leukocyte antigen (HLA)-restricted cellular immunity remains unaddressed. Here we demonstrate that two recently emerging mutants in the receptor binding domain of the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein, L452R (in B.1.427/429) and Y453F (in B.1.298), can escape from the HLA-24-restricted cellular immunity. These mutations reinforce the affinity to viral receptor ACE2, and notably, the L452R mutation increases protein stability, viral infectivity, and potentially promotes viral replication. Our data suggest that the HLA-restricted cellular immunity potentially affects the evolution of viral phenotypes, and the escape from cellular immunity can be a further threat of the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic.Graphical Abstract

Summary of Reviews: This study employs microfluidic devices to test candidate therapeutics blocking SARS-CoV-2 entry and demonstrates amodiaquine efficacy in preclinical models. The claims presented in this work are reliable but could be strengthened through more rigorous model characterization.

Reviewer 1 (Daniele Focosi) | 📗📗📗📗◻️

RR:C19 Strength of Evidence Scale Key

📕 ◻️◻️◻️◻️ = Misleading

📙📙 ◻️◻️◻️ = Not Informative

📒📒📒 ◻️◻️ = Potentially Informative

📗📗📗📗◻️ = Reliable

📘📘📘📘📘 = Strong

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
