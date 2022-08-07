Review #2: "Modeling the Impact of the Omicron Infection Wave in Germany"

RR:C19 Evidence Scale rating by reviewer:

Reliable. The main study claims are generally justified by its methods and data. The results and conclusions are likely to be similar to the hypothetical ideal study. There are some minor caveats or limitations, but they would/do not change the major claims of the study. The study provides sufficient strength of evidence on its own that its main claims should be considered actionable, with some room for future revision.

***************************************

Review:

This paper used a parsimonious infectious disease model to describe the spread of Omicron (BA.1) in Germany during the first quarter of 2022. The model projections were in line with the actual Omicron waves observed in Germany. This is an interesting and well written paper with important findings. Some comments about the model:

1. The authors assumed that there is no explicit distinction between vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals. However, even with the waning of vaccine immunity, vaccinated individuals still have high protection against disease (VEP). So, does this assumption affect the prediction of the ICU admission and occupancy? The authors could explore this assumption in a sensitivity analysis.

2. The daily new cases are used to calibrate the model, but these data could be affected due to variation in volume and strategies of testing. Data on the daily positivity rate in addition to the daily new cases could be better for model calibration. The authors could also explore this in a sensitivity analysis.

3. What is the ascertainment rate assumed in the model calibration? Is this rate based on serological studies in Germany?

4. The model equations do not include the effect of reinfection. I believe that this assumption might affect the model predictions. The effectiveness of previous infection in preventing reinfection with the delta variant was robust. This protection against reinfection with the omicron variant was lower but still considerable based on recent real-world studies (e.g. https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/nejmc2200133). The authors could comment (without the need to change the modeling).

5. The authors could provide a Bland-Altman plots to show the agreement between the model projections and the actual Omicron waves observed in Germany.

Minor comments:

1. The authors should clarify in the method section that the age structure was not considered in the model.

2. It is easier to label the figures by order of appearance in the main text.

3. There is issue in citing references (e.g. line 379).